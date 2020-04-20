Log in
Voltalia : Documents regarding to the general assembly 2019 (archives)

04/20/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Documents regarding the May 20, 2019

general assembly mee�ng 2019 (in French only)

ACCOUNTS

Note on where to ﬁnd the 2018 consolidated and social accounts (in French)

Note on where to ﬁnd the 2018 management report and the report on Corporate governance (in French) Cer�ﬁcate on the Board remunera�on (in French)

STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORTS

Report of the statutory auditors on the 2018 consolidated accounts (in French) Report of the statutory auditors on the 2018 annual accounts (in French) Statutory auditors report on shares issuance (in French)

Statutory auditors report on resolu�on 16 (in French)

Statutory auditors report on resolu�on 21 (in French)

Statutory auditors report on resolu�on 24 (in French)

INFORMATION ABOUT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rules of procedure of the board of directors (in French)

Board of directors report (in French)

List of Board members (in French)

Board number applica�ons : Robert Dardanne (in French)

PARTICIPATION TO THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING

Mee�ng no�ﬁca�on published on BALO Mai, 2, 2019 (in French)

Announcement and no�ce of mee�ng published on BALO on April 15, 2019 (in French) Shareholder's mee�ng agenda (in French)

Document request form (in French)

Dra� resolu�ons to be presented at the May 20, 2019 mee�ng (in French)

Postal vo�ng form and proxy form (in French)

Number of shares and vo�ng rights in the share capital as of April 18, 2019 (in French)

Disclaimer

Voltalia SA published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 18:30:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 284 M
EBIT 2020 89,5 M
Net income 2020 28,2 M
Debt 2020 731 M
Yield 2020 0,12%
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
EV / Sales2020 7,19x
EV / Sales2021 6,71x
Capitalization 1 314 M
Chart VOLTALIA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,25  €
Last Close Price 13,80  €
Spread / Highest target 7,25%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert Dardanne Independent Director
André-Paul Leclercq Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLTALIA5.75%1 430
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.17%53 247
INNOGY SE-2.69%26 233
TENAGA NASIONAL1.76%16 537
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.9.72%14 666
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-1.47%6 754
