Voltalia : In the Serra Branca cluster (Brazil), Voltalia completes construction of its 2 GW transmission line and plans to anticipate production of its VSM wind projects

0
09/03/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Voltalia SA
In the Serra Branca cluster (Brazil), Voltalia completes construction of its 2 GW transmission line and plans to anticipate production of its VSM wind projects

03-Sep-2019 / 07:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces it has reached physical completion of a transmission line of 2 GW for its Serra Branca cluster of wind projects located in North-East Brazil, multiplying by six the cluster's power evacuation capacity. Fast track development and construction of the new line will allow Voltalia's VSM 1&2 wind farms (291 MW in total) to begin operations ahead of Voltalia's initial forecasts.

"With its two transmission lines, Serra Branca has now a 2.4 GW potential. Voltalia is building one of the largest clusters of wind farms worldwide, located in one of the windiest spots on the planet", declares Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

2 GW transmission line reaching completion

Voltalia's new transmission facility in the Serra Branca cluster has reached physical completion. It will be connected to the grid shortly.

The new line is capable of servicing wind farms with a total capacity of 2 GW. The line is one of the Continent's largest construction projects in term of capacity. 52-kilometer long and sustained by 112 towers, the line is designed for a very high voltage of 500 kV.

Voltalia began developing the line in 2016, progressively securing rights of way over 63 pieces of land with 57 different owners, building permits, interconnection rights and other authorizations.

The process has been swift and smooth thanks to Voltalia's capacity to team up with local population, who have benefited from on-site employment and social projects implemented by Voltalia in the region over the past five years.

Construction works started early 2019, with Voltalia partnering with Seta Engenharia S.A for the line and WEG for the substation.

The short development-and-construction period is another illustration of Voltalia's capabilities to implement large, complex and ambitious projects.

VSM 1&2 wind farms (291 MW) expected to generate power earlier than expected

VSM 1 is a 163 MW wind project with regulated long-term power sale agreements won in December 2017. VSM 2 is a 128 MW wind project with long-term power sale agreements won in 2018 with public utilities and BRF, one of the world's largest agribusiness companies. The VSM 1&2 projects, currently in construction, consist of 83 ca. 3.5 MW turbines, 186-meters high at the tip of the blade.

With completion of the new transmission line, and thanks to good progress on the wind farms' construction site, Voltalia now expects the first turbine to generate power in November 2019 and the last turbine mid-2020.

In line with its strategy to generate additional value from commercial operation anticipation, Voltalia will sell anticipated production in the free market at a higher price than that of long-term power sale contracts. In 2019, power will be sold in the spot market. Starting 2020, power will be sold through short-term contracts already secured in the free market until the start of the long-term contracts, between 2021 and 2024[1].

The Serra Branca cluster of wind farms now has a 2.4 GW potential

Located in North-East Brazil in the State of Rio Grande do Norte, the Serra Branca cluster began to be developed by Voltalia in 2008. Voltalia progressively secured land rights, permits, rights to connect to the power grid and power sale contracts for a series of projects. The Serra Branca cluster expands over a zone of approximately 15 by 50 kilometres, located in one of the windiest spots in the world. Excellent irradiation means also that this region has a solar potential.

Within Serra Branca, Voltalia kept some wind projects while selling others to third parties. Some projects are in operations while others are in construction and more still under development.

Wind farm

Capacity

Ownership

Commercial operation

Areia Branca

90 MW

100%
Voltalia

2014/2015

Vamcruz

93 MW

51%
Voltalia

2015

Vila Para

99 MW

100%
Voltalia

2016

Vila Acre

27 MW

100%
Voltalia

2017

VSM 1 & 2

291 MW

65%
Voltalia*

Expected from
Nov. 2019 to Mid-2020

VSM 3

70 MW

100%
Voltalia

Expected
H2 2022

Various projects

Up to
500 MW

100% sold to EchoEnergia/Actis**

273 MW already sold

Various projects

Approx.
1.2 GW

To be

kept or sold

To be determined
(at various stages of development)

Total

2.4 GW

 

 

* 35% to be sold to STOA (18 June 2019 press release)

** 273 MW sold and in construction, plus 227 MW to be confirmed

 

The new 2 GW transmission line will give additional competitivity to Serra Branca's future wind and solar projects through economies of scale and capacity to react rapidly to power market opportunities.

In Brazil, Voltalia owns other wind, solar, hydro and hybrid sites under operation and development in various States.

Next on the agenda: H1 2019 results on September 25, 2019 (after market close)

About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. 

Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 6.2 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured.

The Group has 591 employees and is present in 18 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 

Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

[1] VSM 1 in 2021 and 2023, VSM 2 in 2021 and 2024

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: pdf-VEN
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XOESRWXJPP

Language: English
Company: Voltalia SA
84 boulevard de Sébastopol
75003 Paris
France
E-mail: invest@voltalia.com
Internet: www.voltalia.com
ISIN: FR0011995588
Euronext Ticker: VLTSA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 867395
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

867395  03-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=867395&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
