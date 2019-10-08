Voltalia : Production has started at the Egyptian site of Râ Solar, Voltalia's first plant on the African continent

Voltalia SA

Production has started at the Egyptian site of Râ Solar, Voltalia's first plant on the African continent



08-Oct-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that its Egyptian solar plant Râ Solar (32 MW), the first power plant developed, built and managed by the Group on the African continent, is completed and has started producing power.

Votalia's Râ Solar power plant is now in operation and has started to produce its first MWh. Equipped with 93,150 Suntech photovoltaic panels, the plant benefits from the region's high solar irradiation, with a load factor expected above 25%. Voltalia benefits from a 25-year power sales contract with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC).

Located in the Aswan region (Upper Egypt), the power plant is part of Benban, one of the largest clusters of solar plants worldwide with a total capacity expected to reach 1.8 GW. The cluster will enable to avoid 2 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year while improving access to competitive energy in Egypt. Benban is therefore instrumental in achieving the 2 GW target of solar installed capacity set by Egypt within the scope of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Fully developed by Voltalia's teams, who supervised construction and will also ensure its operations & maintenance, Râ Solar is the Group's first plant producing electricity on the African continent. In Africa, Voltalia has a large pipeline of project in development, reaching 1,2 GW at end June 2019. The Group is currently building a 50 MW power plant in Kenya for its own account and 63,6 MW for third-party clients in Kenya and Burundi.

"As our first power plant on the continent, Râ Solar's construction completion marks a new step forward for Voltalia in Africa. With contracts currently secured in 5 countries, Voltalia is making quick inroads into the continent. True to our strategy to target countries where renewable energy is competitive, Africa is one our tree key regions for reaching our 2023 ambitions", declares Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q3 2019 revenues on October 23, 2019

About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has 697 employees and is present in 18 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.