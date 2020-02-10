Log in
VOLTALIA    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA

(VLTSA)
News Summary 
News Summary

Voltalia SA: Smartenergy retains Voltalia to build and maintain solar farms in Portugal totaling 134 megawatts  

02/10/2020

Voltalia SA
Voltalia SA: Smartenergy retains Voltalia to build and maintain solar farms in Portugal totaling 134 megawatts  

10-Feb-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Voltalia, an international player in renewable energies listed on the Paris stock exchange, will provide engineering, procurement and turnkey construction (EPC) services followed by operation and maintenance (O&M) services to Smartenergy, a Swiss-headquartered renewable energy player/Edisun Power growing fast in Portugal, for three solar plants with a total capacity of 134 MW.

The plants will be located in the Lisbon - Margem Sul region. Construction of the first projects should start in the first half of 2020 and mobilize up to 1,000 people on the sites and at Voltalia's offices. The plants will be equipped with high efficiency photovoltaic panels mounted on solar trackers.

Voltalia's scope of services includes construction of the power generation projects and their transmission facilities (substation and evacuation line) as well as the operation and maintenance of the facilities for a period of at least 10 years. The contract will have a total value of around 80 million euros (EPC and O&M services).

Voltalia is strengthening its leading position as service provider in Portugal with more than 350 MW of solar projects built and operated. The company can rely on its Global Solar Hub established in Portugal, active locally and internationally and on a team of almost 200 people in Porto and Oliveira de Frades, including experts in the fields of engineering, purchasing, construction, production management, maintenance and distribution.

Horst Mahmoudi, CEO of Smartenergy says, "The construction and operation of a large volume of projects in Portugal is one of our key challenges for 2020. The quality of the Voltalia teams, the solidity of its balance sheet and the ability to offer integrated construction and maintenance services were key factors for selecting Voltalia".

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia explains: "In recent years, our team in Portugal have been mostly mobilized internationally. Great opportunities for Services provision have also appeared recently in the domestic Portuguese market and we are happy to support our new partner Smartenergy locally in carrying out its projects".

 

 

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. 

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has 697 employees and is present in 19 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 

Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00  

Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

