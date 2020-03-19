Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Voltalia    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA

(VLTSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voltalia SA: Voltalia signed a power sales contract and started construction of its new VSM 3 wind farm, at Serra Branca in Brazil /Serra Branca is the biggest wind-and-solar cluster worldwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

Voltalia SA
Voltalia SA: Voltalia signed a power sales contract and started construction of its new VSM 3 wind farm, at Serra Branca in Brazil /Serra Branca is the biggest wind-and-solar cluster worldwide

19-March-2020 / 19:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltalia signed a power sales contract and started construction of its new VSM 3 wind farm, at Serra Branca in Brazil
Serra Branca is the biggest wind-and-solar cluster worldwide

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today it has signed a new long-term power sale agreement and started the construction of VSM 3, a 150 megawatts wind farm.

"The new VSM 3 wind farm will be built in a short time frame, thanks to the Serra Branca cluster transmission infrastructures, completed in September 2019, and strong synergies with ongoing construction of VSM 1&2. With a 2.4 gigawatts potential, our Serra Branca cluster of wind and solar farms is the world's largest mixed cluster in the world", comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.
Construction of the 150 megawatts new VSM 3 wind farm has already started. Voltalia has currently 371 megawatts under construction in its Serra Branca cluster and can rely on its long-term partners: Siemens Gamesa is supplying the turbines, while DoisA provides services related to civil work, and SETA and WEG the electrical balance of plant.
For this new wind plant, Voltalia has secured a 20-year power sale contract with a Brazilian utility. The first wind turbines are expected to begin production during Q4 2020 with full operation to be reached in Q2 2021. The plant will be 90% owned by Voltalia, with a local partner owning the remaining 10%.

Serra Branca is now the biggest mixed wind plus solar cluster worldwide
Since 2009, Voltalia has developed from scratch a site with very favourable characteristics:
  • The site covers an area of approximately 40 000 hectares within a 50 by 15 kilometres area.
  • The site benefits from very attractive wind and solar conditions. Some of Voltalia's operating wind farms enjoy a 52% capacity factor on average since 2015 thanks to the trade winds patterns, which also permit excellent solar irradiation condition.
  • As of today, the site includes 379 megawatts of operating plants, 917 megawatts of plants under construction and 329 more megawatts of capacity which are not yet under construction but for which long-term power sales contracts have been secured, plus over 700 MW of projects under development.
  • Voltalia has already built high-voltage substations and transmission lines (up to 500 kV) capable of exporting production of wind and solar plants with a total capacity of more than 2.4 gigawatts.
 
 
 
Project Name Capacity Technology Status Owner
Areia Branca 90 MW Wind Operation Voltalia
Vamcruz 93 MW Wind Operation Voltalia
Vila Para 99 MW Wind Operation Voltalia
Vila Acre 27 MW Wind Operation Voltalia
VSM 1&2 in op. 70 MW Wind Operation Voltalia
VSM 1&2 in const. 221 MW Wind Construction Voltalia
VSM 3 150 MW Wind Construction Voltalia
VSM 4 59 MW Wind Contracted Voltalia
SSM 1&2 270 MW Solar Contracted Voltalia
Vilas 479 MW Wind Sold / construction Echoenergia (Actis)
Filgueiras 67 MW Wind Sold / construction Total-Eren
Future projects Over 700 MW Solar and Wind Development Voltalia
Total Over 2 400 MW Solar and Wind    

With substations and transmissions lines already built and capable to support renewable energy plants with a capacity of more than 2.4 gigawatts, the Serra Branca renewable energy site is the largest mixed wind-and-solar cluster in the world.

Voltalia in Brazil
The success story of Voltalia in Brazil goes well beyond the Serra Branca cluster.
Voltalia also owns wind, solar, hydro and hybrid projects in various locations in Brazil, including: the SMG wind farm in the State of Rio Grande do Norte (108 megawatts, in operation); the hybrid Oiapoque projects in the State of Amapá (23.5 megawatts of which 16 megawatts in operation); the Cabui hydro project in the States of Minas Gerais (16 megawatts, secured in 2019); and the Canudos 1 wind farm in the State of Bahia (90 megawatts secured in 2019 and part of the Voltalia Canudos cluster with a one  gigawatt potential).



Next on the agenda: FY 2019 results on March 23, 2020 (before market open)

About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com)


Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to corporates, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 
Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 
Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Voltalia- Serra Branca Cluster
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LRYARKYFAG

Language: English
Company: Voltalia SA
84 boulevard de Sébastopol
75003 Paris
France
E-mail: invest@voltalia.com
Internet: www.voltalia.com
ISIN: FR0011995588
Euronext Ticker: VLTSA
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Takeover bid - Other news releases
EQS News ID: 1002461
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1002461  19-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1002461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLTALIA
02:10pVOLTALIA SA : Voltalia signed a power sales contract and started construction of..
EQ
03/02IN BRAZIL, POWER SALE CONTRACT WITH : Voltalia ready to build its biggest solar..
PU
03/02IN BRAZIL, POWER SALE CONTRACT WITH : Voltalia ready to build its biggest solar..
EQ
02/25VOLTALIA : acquires Greensolver and strengthens its services to third-party clie..
EQ
02/10VOLTALIA SA : Smartenergy retains Voltalia to build and maintain solar farms in..
EQ
01/31VOLTALIA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/28VOLTALIA : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2019
PU
01/28VOLTALIA SA : half-year statement of the liquidity contract -as of December 31, ..
EQ
01/22VOLTALIA SA : Highest quarterly revenues ever - Contracted future revenues climb..
EQ
01/22VOLTALIA : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 168 M
EBIT 2019 42,3 M
Net income 2019 5,10 M
Debt 2019 278 M
Yield 2019 0,03%
P/E ratio 2019 160x
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
EV / Sales2019 8,51x
EV / Sales2020 6,12x
Capitalization 1 147 M
Chart VOLTALIA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,60  €
Last Close Price 12,05  €
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
Pierre-Jerome Desmarquest Head-Operations & Maintenance
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert Dardanne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLTALIA-7.66%1 243
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-9.03%52 203
INNOGY SE-3.59%25 885
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD0.71%14 854
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-16.25%10 825
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-3.45%6 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group