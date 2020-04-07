Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Voltalia    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA

(VLTSA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 04/07 11:35:13 am
13.84 EUR   -0.86%
12:05pVOLTALIA SA : new power sales contracts in France  
EQ
03/26VOLTALIA SA : Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
EQ
03/23VOLTALIA : FY 2019 results presentation (en anglais)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voltalia SA: new power sales contracts in France  

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Voltalia SA
Voltalia SA: new power sales contracts in France  

07-Apr-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has won, directly or through its subsidiary Helexia, tenders in France for a wind project, an innovative agrivoltaic project, two self-consumption projects (solar rooftops) and a solar parking shelter project, for a total of 28 megawatts. The latter project is located in French Guiana, a first for Helexia, made possible by the support of the Voltalia team.

"These new successes show the continued mobilization of project development teams despite the containment measures in place, linked to the Covid-19. Meanwhile, the teams working on site ensure the continuity of the construction and production of electricity from our plants as well as those of our clients. We are also thinking about the challenges of tomorrow by strengthening our ties with the agricultural world, whose critical role is evident today. "commented Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

 

The renewable market in France

During the announcement of the results of the calls for tenders, Elisabeth Borne, Minister of the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, underlined the positive contribution of renewables to the security of the electricity supply of the country. She indicated that the winning projects in these tenders also show the great competitiveness of the various renewable technologies.

Voltalia's multi-technology approach rewarded

Voltalia has strong expertise in five technologies (ground and rooftop solar, wind, hydro, biomass and storage) enabling it to seize many possibilities within the same territory. These successes in four separate tenders illustrate this.

In addition to securing a new power sales contract for its Sarry wind farm (22 MW), currently under construction in the Yonne department, Voltalia has won an innovative project in the agricultural sector (3 MW) in the South region.

Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, won a solar parking shelter project (1.4 MW) for a hypermarket located in French Guiana, a new market for Helexia, thanks to the Voltalia team established there since 2005. Helexia also won two self-consumption projects in mainland France (1.2 MW) located on the roofs of an Auchan store and a Decathlon store. All of these long-term power sales contracts will contribute to Voltalia's 2023 targets.

 

Agrivoltaics, when solar and agriculture go hand in hand

Building on its first success for a 3 MW agrivoltaic project, named Cabanon, won in February 2018[1] and now under construction, Voltalia continues to grow in innovative projects combining agricultural production and electricity production.

For these two projects, Voltalia will install bifacial photovoltaic modules mounted on trackers: the panels, the two sides of which are used to produce electricity, are mounted on mobile structures that follow the course of the sun in the sky. These elevated structures overhang and protect agricultural production from climatic hazards (excess of sun, hail, etc.).

This technology offers great flexibility of use: after salads at Cabanon, the new Salon power plant will protect apricot, peach and cherry trees.

The new Salon project is located in Salon de Provence in the South region, in the immediate vicinity of other Voltalia plants: Cabanon, Talagard and Carrière des Plaines. It will therefore benefit from significant synergies throughout its long operating phase.

 

Next on the agenda: Q1 2020 revenues on April 22, 2020

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. 

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 

Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

[1] see press release dated February 13, 2018

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: pdf-VEN
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CBCLNPHALM

Language: English
Company: Voltalia SA
84 boulevard de Sébastopol
75003 Paris
France
E-mail: invest@voltalia.com
Internet: www.voltalia.com
ISIN: FR0011995588
Euronext Ticker: VLTSA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1017537
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1017537  07-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1017537&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLTALIA
12:05pVOLTALIA SA : new power sales contracts in France  
EQ
03/26VOLTALIA SA : Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
EQ
03/23VOLTALIA : FY 2019 results presentation (en anglais)
PU
03/23VOLTALIA SA : 2019 second half rebound, as expected - Long-term visibility and g..
EQ
03/23VOLTALIA : Slide show results
CO
03/23VOLTALIA : Annual results
CO
03/19VOLTALIA SA : Voltalia signed a power sales contract and started construction of..
EQ
03/02IN BRAZIL, POWER SALE CONTRACT WITH : Voltalia ready to build its biggest solar..
PU
03/02IN BRAZIL, POWER SALE CONTRACT WITH : Voltalia ready to build its biggest solar..
EQ
02/25VOLTALIA : acquires Greensolver and strengthens its services to third-party clie..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 292 M
EBIT 2020 100 M
Net income 2020 32,8 M
Debt 2020 712 M
Yield 2020 0,35%
P/E ratio 2020 38,1x
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
EV / Sales2020 7,04x
EV / Sales2021 6,63x
Capitalization 1 343 M
Chart VOLTALIA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,53  €
Last Close Price 14,10  €
Spread / Highest target 4,96%
Spread / Average Target 3,01%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
Pierre-Jerome Desmarquest Head-Operations & Maintenance
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert Dardanne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLTALIA6.97%1 533
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.23%53 711
INNOGY SE-3.14%26 319
TENAGA NASIONAL0.00%15 864
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.2.72%12 999
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED2.31%6 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group