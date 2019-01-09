Log in
VOLTALIA (VLTSA)
01/08 10:56:14 am
8.26 EUR   -1.67%
Voltalia SA: strong rebound in production in H2, reaching an all-time high

01/09/2019 | 01:30am EST

Voltalia SA
Voltalia SA: strong rebound in production in H2, reaching an all-time high

09-Jan-2019 / 07:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes today its FY 2018 preliminary power production data.

"To joyfully start this new year, I am glad to share that we have set a new high in the second semester of 2018, with production reaching 1.28 TWh, up by 59% compared with the first semester. This performance was driven by good wind conditions in Brazil and high availability rates globally, thanks to our effective operation and maintenance program. These record production levels support our outlook for an overall strong second half of 2018 and allow us to start 2019 full of confidence: records are made to be broken!" comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

Preliminary production data by semester

in GWh

H2 2018

H1 2018

H2/H1 Var.

Brazil

1,191

722

+65%

France

57

56

+1%

French Guiana

21

19

+12%

Rest of the world

8

8

+0%

Total

1,277

804

+59%

Comments on H2 electricity production

  • Brazil: excellent overall performance in the second half of 2018, with good wind conditions and availability rates resulting in a 65% increase in production compared with the first half of 2018;
  • Metropolitan France: new solar plants commissioned in the second half offset seasonality effect and mixed climate conditions;
  • French Guiana: the Mana hydro plant drove the good performance.

Confirmed short-term outlook

Continuing the Q3 2018 momentum and based on positive trends announced in the H1 results communication, Voltalia confirms the short-term outlook of a materially higher profitability in H2 compared with H1.

 

Preliminary report on electricity production

Total production

by area and by energy in GWh

Wind

Solar

Biomass

Hydro

Hybrid

Total

FY 2018

Brazil

1,873.1

 

 

 

40.2

1,913.4

France

93.0

19.9

 

 

 

112.9

French Guiana

 

4.6

10.6

24.1

 

39.3

United Kingdom

 

7.8

 

 

 

7.8

Greece

 

6.9

 

 

 

6.9

Portugal

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.2

Total

1,966.1

40.4

10.6

24.1

40.2

2,081.4

 

Installed capacity

by area and by energy In MW

Wind

Solar

Biomass

Hydro

Hybrid

As of 12/31/2018

Brazil

417.3

 

 

 

16.0

433.3

France

42.2

23.7

 

 

 

65.9

French Guiana

 

4.5

1.7

5.4

 

11.6

United Kingdom

 

7.3

 

 

 

7.3

Greece

 

4.7

 

 

 

4.7

Portugal

 

1.0

 

 

 

1.0

Total

459.5

41.2

1.7

5.4

16.0

523.8

 

Next on the agenda: Q4 2018 revenues on January 23, 2019

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

 

  • Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro and biomass power plants; it owns a total installed capacity of 524 MW as of today.
  • Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance.
  • With 490 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
  • Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 

Voltalia
Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Lauzon

Investor relations: invest@voltalia.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

 Actifin

Press contact: J. Jullia

 +33 (0)1 56 88 11

 

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 178 M
EBIT 2018 42,6 M
Net income 2018 3,78 M
Debt 2018 398 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 103,25
P/E ratio 2019 35,91
EV / Sales 2018 4,53x
EV / Sales 2019 4,55x
Capitalization 408 M
Chart VOLTALIA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,8 €
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
Pierre-Jerome Desmarquest Head-Operations & Maintenance
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert Dardanne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLTALIA-2.82%471
NEXTERA ENERGY INC-0.16%82 340
ENEL2.18%59 980
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.-4.03%48 908
INNOGY SE-0.32%26 073
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%19 284
