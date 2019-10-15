Log in
10/15/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

Voltalia SA
Voltalia confirms its status of responsible company and progresses within the Gaïa-Index

15-Oct-2019 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588) announces for the second year in a row its integration in the Gaïa Index, the Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) stock market index distinguishing best performing French midcap companies in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Gaïa campaign results, announced on the 14th of October, confirm Voltalia's status as a responsible company.  For its second year of participation, the company ranks among the top 70 French listed companies with the best extra-financial ratings on a panel of 230 firms.

Founded in 2009, the Gaïa-Index outperforms each year the CAC 40 and CAC Mid & Small indexes. Voltalia's presence within the Index strengthens its visibility towards SRI institutional investors.

The rating is based on a set of more than 130 extra-financial criteria (societal, social, environmental and governance-related) which enable to assess the transparency and maturity level of companies with regards to their CSR and sustainability policies, practices and performances.

The company's progression on the overall ranking (50/230 in 2019 vs 80/230 in 2018) underlines the achievement of Voltalia's commitments on topics such as health and safety, business ethics or the fight against climate change. Voltalia ranks 10/70 among the companies with revenues between EUR 150 million and EUR 500 million and outperforms the average performance of the "conventional and renewable energies" category.

"We are very proud to see that our commitments in favour of sustainable development are rewarded by this distinction. CSR issues lie at the very core of Voltalia's mission to improve global environment and foster local development. I warmly thank all employees who contribute to achieve our mission every day", says Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

 

Gaïa-Index is the Sustainable Development reference index for French listed companies. Initiated by EthiFinance, the index selects midcap companies according to their extra-financial performance, notably with regards to the transparency and maturity of their CSR policies, practices and performance. Founded in 2009, the Gaïa-Index outperforms each year CAC 40 and CAC Mid & Small indexes.

 

Next on the agenda: Q3 2019 revenues on October 23, 2019

About de Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities it owns and operated. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more that 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has 697 employees and is present in 18 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 

Voltalia

Investor relations: invest@voltalia.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin

Press contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

