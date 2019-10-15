Voltalia : confirms its status of responsible company and progresses within the Gaïa-Index

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588) announces for the second year in a row its integration in the Gaïa Index, the Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) stock market index distinguishing best performing French midcap companies in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Gaïa campaign results, announced on the 14th of October, confirm Voltalia's status as a responsible company. For its second year of participation, the company ranks among the top 70 French listed companies with the best extra-financial ratings on a panel of 230 firms.

Founded in 2009, the Gaïa-Index outperforms each year the CAC 40 and CAC Mid & Small indexes. Voltalia's presence within the Index strengthens its visibility towards SRI institutional investors.

The rating is based on a set of more than 130 extra-financial criteria (societal, social, environmental and governance-related) which enable to assess the transparency and maturity level of companies with regards to their CSR and sustainability policies, practices and performances.

The company's progression on the overall ranking (50/230 in 2019 vs 80/230 in 2018) underlines the achievement of Voltalia's commitments on topics such as health and safety, business ethics or the fight against climate change. Voltalia ranks 10/70 among the companies with revenues between EUR 150 million and EUR 500 million and outperforms the average performance of the "conventional and renewable energies" category.

"We are very proud to see that our commitments in favour of sustainable development are rewarded by this distinction. CSR issues lie at the very core of Voltalia's mission to improve global environment and foster local development. I warmly thank all employees who contribute to achieve our mission every day", says Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

