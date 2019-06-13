Log in
Voltalia : crosses the 1 GW in operation or construction milestone

06/13/2019 | 01:35am EDT

Voltalia SA
Voltalia crosses the 1 GW in operation or construction milestone

13-Jun-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces it has launched the construction of 85 MW of total additional capacity shared between four plants in France and one in Kenya. With these new construction projects, Voltalia crosses the one gigawatt in operation or construction milestone.

"These new building works allow us to cross the one gigawatt in operation or construction milestone. They are also a good illustration of our strategy: we are growing in one of our historical markets, while making further inroads on the African continent which already represents 8% of our portfolio of plants. Voltalia is currently building a total of 527 MW among which 472 MW to be owned by the Group and 55 MW for third-party clients. Our construction teams demonstrate their ability to manage simultaneously numerous projects: this expertise will be precious to reach our objective of more than 2.6 GW in operation or construction by 2023, that is to say 1.6 GW of new constructions over the 2021-23 period ", declares Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Voltalia significantly increases its presence in metropolitan France

The construction works launched today encompass four plants in France: two solar plants and two wind farms. They represent a 30% growth of Voltalia's portfolio of plants[1] in metropolitan France, which reaches 154 MW.

The two solar projects, with a capacity of 9 MW in total, were won during two rounds of the CRE 4 call for tenders in 2018. They will benefit from 20-year contracts, under the contract for difference[2] scheme.  Those sites are located in the South /Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region close to each other and not far from other solar plants owned by Voltalia. They will therefore benefit from significant economies of scale during the construction and operation phases.

The two wind projects, with a total capacity of 27 MW, benefit from a regulated purchase price secured in 2016, with secured revenues for the Group over the next 15 years, under the contract for difference scheme. They are located in the Charente-Maritime region, only distant by 7 km, and only at a one-hour drive from Voltalia's La Faye wind farm, in operation since 2010.

Voltalia's growth continues on the African continent

Voltalia also launches construction works for the Kopere project in Kenya (50 MW). It benefits from a 20-year electricity sale contract signed with Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), the Kenyan electric power utility.

The construction works start shortly after having launched those of a 55 MW solar plant for Alten[3], close to Eldoret city. The two projects being only distant by around 60 km, the Group will ensure the construction of both solar plants in parallel, leveraging the on-the-ground knowledge of a local team and mutualizing costs during the construction and operation phases. During both phases, Voltalia will rely on the expertise of teams from its new Global Solar Hub, inaugurated end of May in Porto.

As the largest solar park owned by Voltalia, Kopere increases Voltalia's African capacity under construction to 82 MW, confirming the Group is making rapid inroads in a very favorable context, characterized by high demand for affordable electricity.

Project details

Country

Project name

MW

Energy

Expected commissioning period

France

Talagard

5

Solar

H2 2019

France

Jonquières

4

Solar

H2 2020

France

Coivert

11

Wind

H2 2020

France

Vergné

16

Wind

H2 2020

Kenya

Kopere

50

Solar

H2 2020

The Talagard project is located in the South /Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, in the municipality of Salon-de-Provence. The plant will be built on the site of a former municipal landfill. In addition, the land clearing allowance will be allocated to the maintenance works of the local forest. The plant will produce enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of c. 3,000 French households.

The solar carport project of Jonquières is also located in the South /Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region. It will cover both the local flea market and its dedicated parking lot. The solar panels will enable electricity production while serving as a protection for market goers and their vehicles against the sun and other weather events. The plant could benefit from Helexia[4] teams' know-how during the operation phase.

Located in Charente-Maritime, the Coivert and Vergné wind projects will contribute to the achievement of the objectives set by the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region to install 3,000 MW of wind energy by 2020. Together, they cover the consumption of 21,000 French households.

The Kopere solar plant project, was initiated by Martifer Solar and is located at Songhor (Nandi county). By covering the consumption of 700,000 people, it will contribute to reach the Kenyan government target of achieving universal electricity access by 2020 (vs. 70% in 2017).

Projects under construction

Country

Project

MW

Energy

Expected commissioning period

Egypt

Râ Solar

32

Solar

H2 2019

France

Talagard

5

Solar

H2 2019

France

Tresques

3

Solar

H2 2019

France

Parroc

5

Solar

H2 2019

France

Sarry

22

Wind

H2 2019

France

Carrière des Plaines

8

Solar

H2 2019

France

Taconnaz

5

Hydro

H2 2019

Fr Guiana

Savane des Pères

6

Solar +storage

H2 2019

Brazil

VSM 1

163

Wind

H1 2020

Fr Guiana

Mana Stockage

10

Storage

H1 2020

Brazil

VSM 2

128

Wind

H2 2020

France

Jonquières

4

Solar

H2 2020

France

Vergné

16

Wind

H2 2020

France

Coivert

11

Wind

H2 2020

Fr Guiana

Cacao

5

Biomass

H2 2020

Kenya

Kopere

50

Solar

H2 2020

 

Total

472

 

 

 

Next on the agenda: Q2 2019 revenues on July 17, 2019

 

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

 

  • Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities, with a total capacity of 1 GW either in operation or construction.
  • Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance.  
  • With 591 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
  • Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 

Voltalia

Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Lauzon

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

 

 

[1] In operation or under construction

[2] Implemented by the 2016 French energy Act ("loi relative à la transition énergétique pour la croissance verte"), the contract for difference system ("complément de rémuneration") consists in a premium price granted to the electricity producer to compensate the difference between the market price and the tariff fixed in the tariff order or stated in the terms of the call for tender

[3] See press release dated May 30, 2019

[4] See press release dated May 21, 2019

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: pdf-VEN
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QWJLCSMYHN

Language: English
Company: Voltalia SA
84 boulevard de Sébastopol
75003 Paris
France
E-mail: invest@voltalia.com
Internet: www.voltalia.com
ISIN: FR0011995588
Euronext Ticker: VLTSA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 823649
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

823649  13-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=823649&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
