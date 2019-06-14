Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Voltalia    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA

(VLTSA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 06/13 11:35:16 am
11.3 EUR   +0.44%
01:35aVOLTALIA : has a 24 MW project awarded during wind tender in France
EQ
06/13VOLTALIA : crosses the 1 GW in operation or construction milestone
EQ
06/06VOLTALIA SA : New 2023 growth ambitions
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voltalia : has a 24 MW project awarded during wind tender in France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 01:35am EDT

Voltalia SA
Voltalia has a 24 MW project awarded during wind tender in France

14-Jun-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces it had a 24 MW project awarded during the third round of the onshore wind national call for tenders held by the French Ministry for Ecological and Social Transition.

With 52 MW in operation, 49 MW currently under construction and 24 MW newly secured, Voltalia confirms its good growth momentum on the French wind market.

The awarded project is the Argenteuil-sur-Armançon wind farm. It is located in the Yonne department, in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, around ten kilometers from the Sarry wind plant (22 MW), which is currently under construction and should be commissioned before year-end.

This new wind farm will benefit from a 20-year contract for difference[1]. Seven wind turbines will produce enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of circa 20,000 French households.

"This success demonstrates the competitiveness of projects developed by Voltalia and the vitality of onshore wind, a sector where we have lofty ambitions in France and abroad ", rejoices Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

 

Next on the agenda: Q2 2019 revenues on July 17, 2019

 

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

 

  • Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities, with a total capacity of 1 GW either in operation or construction.
  • Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance.  
  • With 591 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
  • Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 

Voltalia

Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Lauzon

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

 

 

[1] Implemented by the 2016 French energy Act ("loi relative à la transition énergétique pour la croissance verte "), the contract for difference system ("complément de rémuneration") consists in a premium price granted to the electricity producer to compensate the difference between the market price and the tariff fixed in the tariff order or stated in the terms of the call for tender

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: pdf-VEN
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OXMETEQUTQ

Language: English
Company: Voltalia SA
84 boulevard de Sébastopol
75003 Paris
France
E-mail: invest@voltalia.com
Internet: www.voltalia.com
ISIN: FR0011995588
Euronext Ticker: VLTSA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 824487
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

824487  14-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=824487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLTALIA
01:35aVOLTALIA : has a 24 MW project awarded during wind tender in France
EQ
06/13VOLTALIA : crosses the 1 GW in operation or construction milestone
EQ
06/06VOLTALIA SA : New 2023 growth ambitions
EQ
06/01ALTEN : chooses Voltalia to build and operate one of the largest solar plants in..
AQ
06/01ALTEN : chooses Voltalia to build and operate one of the largest solar plants in..
AQ
06/01ALTEN : chooses Voltalia to build and operate one of the largest solar plants in..
AQ
05/30VOLTALIA SA : Alten chooses Voltalia to build and operate one of the largest sol..
EQ
05/26VOLTALIA : SA in negotiations to acquire Helexia
AQ
05/24VOLTALIA : kickstarts French corporate PPA scene with 5MW deal
AQ
05/23VOLTALIA : First corporate PPA for large scale solar signed in France
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 182 M
EBIT 2019 49,8 M
Net income 2019 5,00 M
Debt 2019 643 M
Yield 2019 0,11%
P/E ratio 2019 112,00
P/E ratio 2020 19,31
EV / Sales 2019 6,54x
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
Capitalization 548 M
Chart VOLTALIA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,3 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
Pierre-Jerome Desmarquest Head-Operations & Maintenance
Marie-Odile Lavenant Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert Dardanne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLTALIA32.94%598
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.12.78%56 254
INNOGY SE2.50%25 549
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%17 517
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-0.39%7 170
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About