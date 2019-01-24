Log in
News

Voltalia : launches the construction of the new VSM 2 wind project in Brazil (128 MW)

01/24/2019 | 11:45am EST

Voltalia SA
Voltalia launches the construction of the new VSM 2 wind project in Brazil (128 MW)

24-Jan-2019 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has signed with Siemens Gamesa a purchase contract for 36 wind turbines, in order to launch the construction of the VSM 2 power plant (128 MW)

 

"After securing several long-term power sale contracts in Brazil since the end of 2017, we are now currently building 291 MW of power plants with a significant anticipation in order to commission them in the course of 2020. Altogether we will install an additional number of 83 wind turbines in our Serra Branca cluster, which is located in one of the windiest areas in Brazil. The VSM 2 project brings our total capacity in operation and construction to 911 MW" comments Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

As for the Vila Acre (27 MW) and more recently the VSM 1 (163 MW) power plants, Voltalia has once again chosen Siemens Gamesa for the supply of wind turbines which will equip VSM 2 (128 MW). The 36 turbines to be installed are the SG 3.4-132 model with a power rating of 3.55 MW each. Rotors with a diameter of 132 meters will tower 120 meters above the ground.

The VMS 2 project is located in the Serra Branca cluster, neighboring the VSM 1 project already in construction and will therefore benefit from significant economies of scale for the construction process and for the connection facilities, on top of exceptional wind conditions.

Long-term power sale agreements secured for VSM 2 will start in 2021 (64 MW) and 2024 (64 MW). The electricity produced between the commissioning of the plant and these dates will be sold at attractive prices on the free market.

Voltalia in Brazil: key figures

Voltalia is a leading player in Brazil with an outstanding track record. The local team, established in 2006, has developed a portfolio of sizeable projects including:

  • 724 MW currently in construction or in operation, located in the Serra Branca cluster (wind), in São Miguel do Gostoso (wind) and in Oiapoque (hybrid thermal/solar);
  • 2.7 GW of projects under development[1], mainly located in the states of Rio Grande do Norte and Bahía, mostly relying on solar and wind energy.

 

Next on the agenda: FY 2018 results on March 18, 2019

 

 

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

 

  • Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities, with a total capacity of 911 MW either in operation or construction as of today.
  • Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance.
  • With 550 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
  • Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.  

 

Voltalia

Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Lauzon

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

 +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

 Actifin

Press Contact: J. Jullia

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

 

[1] projects to be either owned by Voltalia or sold to third-party clients

