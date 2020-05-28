Log in
Voltalia SA: Voltalia wins a 30-year concession for the largest solar plant in West Balkans

05/28/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

Voltalia SA
28-May-2020 / 18:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Voltalia wins a 30-year concession
for the largest solar plant in West Balkans 

 

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces it won a concession contract for a 140-megawatt solar plant in Karavasta, Albania.

Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy announced that it awarded Voltalia a 30-year concession contract. An international and transparent tender was launched in January and delayed twice by the coronavirus outbreak and ensuing ban on travel. However, the Ministry has been able to react rapidly and professionally to this situation to conclude the tender on May 27th.

With a capacity of 140 megawatts, the Karavasta project will be Voltalia's second biggest solar plant worldwide.

Voltalia's design takes advantage of high-performance photovoltaic modules mounted on trackers.

Out of the 140 megawatts, half will be sold at 24.89 euros per megawatt-hour through a 15-year power sale contract with Albania State, with the other half to be sold through another long-term power sale contract negotiated in the market.

Voltalia has been active in Albania since 2018, with turnkey-construction contracts for third-party clients on three photovoltaic plants (7.5 megawatts) located 10 kilometres away from the future Karavasta project.

Albania, which has growing power needs, and which already benefits from a full renewable energy mix, continues to diversify its renewable energies with a focus on solar and wind capacities. The Karavasta solar plant shows once again the competitiveness of renewable energy.

 "We are very pleased to consolidate our presence in Europe with the largest solar plant in the West Balkan region. I thank the teams of Voltalia in Albania, Greece, Portugal and France who have been fully mobilized on this major project despite the constraints created by the sanitary crisis" commented Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

 

Next on the agenda: Q2 2020 revenues on July 22, 2020

 

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. 

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia, jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Voltalia - IPP Albania
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KDKNPCTAEJ

Language: English
Company: Voltalia SA
84 boulevard de Sébastopol
75003 Paris
France
E-mail: invest@voltalia.com
Internet: www.voltalia.com
ISIN: FR0011995588
Euronext Ticker: VLTSA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1058323
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1058323  28-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1058323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
