VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
08/11/2020 | 07:05am BST

Voltalia SA
Voltalia completes the installation of solar shelters in France

11-Aug-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has completed the installation of a solar shelter plant of 3.9 megawatts. Located in the city of Jonquières in Provence Alpes-Côte d'Azur (South region), these solar shelters will protect a market and the dedicated parking lot from the sun and the rain.

 

"Since 2005, Voltalia has been developing projects with a positive impact on the environment and human development.  Solar shelters for car parks in the city of Jonquières are a good example. On top of contributing to fight global warming by producing solar power, these solar shelters provide more comfort all year round to the visitors and salespersons of a market which has an important role in the local economy" commented Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

 

A new plant in the South region

Winner of the CRE national call for tenders in August 2018[1], this new plant benefits from a 20-year power sales agreement and will be fully operational at the end of the month. 3.9 megawatts, 13,260 modules and 3,509 tons of CO2 avoided each year are the main key figures of this solar plant which production corresponds to the consumption of 5,000 people. It is Voltalia's fifth power plant in operation in Provence Alpes-Côte d'Azur (South region).

 

Developing new applications for solar energy

Solar shelters are compatible with various types of activities such as the industry, farming or as in the present case, commercial activities. They contribute to enhancing land value and also have, in the long term, a role to play in the acceleration of electric mobility as they are designed to accommodate fast-charging stations. Helexia, a Voltalia subsidiary, and a recognized specialist of solar rooftops and shelters will shortly test fast-charging stations in Portugal. Voltalia and Helexia work hand in hand on a number of projects and won, for example, in April 2020, a new contract for a 1.4-megawatt solar shelter project in French Guiana[2].

 

 

 

Next on the agenda: H1 2020 results on September 24, 2020 (before maket open) 

 

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. 

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 

Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

[1] See press release dated August 7, 2018

[2] See press release dated April, 7 2020

