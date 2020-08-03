Log in
08/03/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Voltalia starts the construction of the VSM 4 wind farm in Brazil

03-Aug-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the start of the construction of its 59 megawatts VSM 4 wind farm in the Serra Branca cluster.

"Just a few weeks after commissioning VSM 1 (163 megawatts), Voltalia's biggest windfarm, and with VSM 2 (128 megawatts) and VSM 3 (150 megawatts) already under construction, I am pleased to announce the start of the construction of the VSM 4 (59 megawatts) project in our Serra Branca cluster. This new wind plant in Brazil, backed by long-term power sales agreements, shows our full commitment to supporting private companies in their energy transition. I take this opportunity to thank all workers on our construction sites worldwide and their continuous mobilization despite the challenges created by the sanitary crisis", comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

The VSM 4 project is in Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster, the world's biggest wind-and-solar cluster. The site covers approximately 40,000 hectares, within a 50-by-15 kilometres area. The Serra Branca cluster accommodates a 2.4 gigawatt grid connection infrastructure, developed and built by Voltalia, servicing  0.8 gigawatts of Voltalia wind plants in operation and construction, 0.3 gigawatts of Voltalia solar projects with contracts already secured, 0.7 gigawatts of wind plants sold to partners, and 0.7 gigawatts of further potential to be sold to partners or kept by Voltalia. 

International turbine manufacturer Nordex Group has been chosen for the supply of the 17 wind turbines to be installed at the VSM 4 site, each with a power rating of 3.46 megawatts.  The selected AW132/3465 model is assembled locally in Brazil.

Voltalia won VSM 4's long-term power sale agreements in June 2019[1]:

  • 7 megawatts with local power distribution companies under a 20-year contracts starting 2023;
  • 52 megawatts with a private offtaker under a 10-year contract starting 2022.

As for most Voltalia projects in Brazil, the VSM 4 project will be commissioned ahead of the start of the long-term power sales agreements, with anticipated production sold under a short-term contract already secured. The wind farm is expected to start generating power during the first semester of 2021.

 

Next on the agenda: H1 2020 results on September 24, 2020 (before maket open)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. 

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

 

Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

[1] Press release dated July 1st, 2019

