Volution : CFO to retire in 2019

01/21/2019 | 02:14am EST

21 January 2019

Volution Group plc

Volution Group plc Chief Financial Officer to retire in 2019

Volution Group plc (the 'Company', the 'Group' or 'Volution', LSE: FAN) a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets, announces that Ian Dew, Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') will retire from Volution and his position as CFO, during 2019.As a result, the Board has commenced a search process for his successor.

Ian will continue in his role as CFO until a successor has been appointed, and for a transitional period thereafter. As part of our overall succession planning, we will be working with Russell Reynolds Associates, who will assist us with the search process.

Ian joined Volution in 2012 and was appointed as CFO in January 2014. Ian played an integral role in Volution's successful listing on the London Stock Exchange and since then has played a key role in the completion of all acquisitions.

Ian will continue to oversee the finance function until a permanent successor is appointed and an update will be provided in due course.

Ronnie George, Chief Executive said:

'Ian has played a pivotal role in building Volution into the more geographically distributed and successful business it is today and, on behalf of the Board and colleagues, I would like to thank him for his invaluable contribution to the growth of the business.We are also pleased that Ian will continue in the role of CFO whilst we find and appoint his successor.'

Ian Dew said:

'Since I joined Volution in 2012, the Group has grown significantly, especially in international markets with the Group now operating not just in the United Kingdom but across Central Europe, the Nordics and Australasia. It has been a privilege to act as CFO of Volution over the past five years through both private equity ownership and listed company status.I believe that the Group has many opportunities, and an exciting future, ahead of it and I remain fully committed over the coming months to ensuring the continued success of the business whilst my successor is sought.'

The financial arrangements regarding Ian Dew, which will adhere to the rules of all relevant incentive schemes and the Remuneration Policy, will be reported in due course.

- ends -

For further information:

Enquiries:

Volution Group plc

Ronnie George, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 1293 441501

Ian Dew, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 1293 441536

Tulchan Communications

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

James Macey White

David Ison

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800EPT84EQCDHO768.

Note to Editors:

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

The Volution Group operates through two divisions: the Ventilation Group and the OEM (Torin-Sifan) division. The Ventilation Group comprises 15 key brands - Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Welair, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair and Simx, focused primarily on the UK, the Nordic, Central European and Australasian ventilation markets. The Ventilation Group principally supplies ventilation products for residential and commercial ventilation applications. The OEM (Torin-Sifan) division supplies motors, fans and blowers to OEMs of heating and ventilation products for both residential and commercial construction applications in Europe.

For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com

Disclaimer

Volution Group plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 07:13:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 229 M
EBIT 2019 42,7 M
Net income 2019 32,0 M
Debt 2019 55,3 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 9,19
P/E ratio 2020 8,50
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 291 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,17  GBP
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Arthur George Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter J. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Dew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Reading Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Robert Hollingworth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLUTION GROUP PLC2.44%375
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL10.39%30 244
MELROSE INDUSTRIES3.48%10 603
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.0.81%9 079
WATSCO INC4.81%5 436
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB12.57%5 051
