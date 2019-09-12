Log in
Volution : Notice of Full Year Results

09/12/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

12 September 2019

Volution Group plc

Notice of Results

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN), a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets, will announce its final results for the year ended 31 July 2019 at 7:00am on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

A meeting for analysts will be held at 9:30am on the day at the offices of Tulchan Communications, 85 Fleet Street, London EC4Y 1AE. Please contact volutiongroup@tulchangroup.com to register to attend or for instructions on how to connect to the meeting via conference facility.

-Ends-

For further information:

Enquiries:

Volution Group plc

Ronnie George, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 1293 441501

Andy O'Brien, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 1293 441536

Tulchan Communications

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

James Macey White

David Ison

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800EPT84EQCDHO768.

Note to Editors:

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

The Volution Group operates through two divisions: the Ventilation Group and the OEM (Torin-Sifan) division. The Ventilation Group comprises 15 key brands - Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair, Simx and Ventair, focused primarily on the UK, the Nordic, Central European and Australasian ventilation markets. The Ventilation Group principally supplies ventilation products for residential and commercial ventilation applications. The OEM (Torin-Sifan) division supplies motors, fans and blowers to OEMs of heating and ventilation products for both residential and commercial construction applications in Europe. For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com

Disclaimer

Volution Group plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 16:51:02 UTC
