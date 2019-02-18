Volution : Notice of Interim Results

Monday 18 February 2019

Volution Group plc

Notice of Interim Results

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN), a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 January 2019 at 7.00am on Monday 18 March 2019.

A meeting for analysts will be held at 9.30am on the day at the offices of Tulchan Communications, 85 Fleet Street, London EC4Y 1AE. Please contact volutiongroup@tulchangroup.com to register to attend or for instructions on how to connect to the meeting via conference facility.

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800EPT84EQCDHO768.

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

The Volution Group operates through two divisions: the Ventilation Group and the OEM (Torin-Sifan) division. The Ventilation Group comprises 15 key brands - Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Welair, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair and Simx, focused primarily on the UK, the Nordic, Central European and Australasian ventilation markets. The Ventilation Group principally supplies ventilation products for residential and commercial ventilation applications. The OEM (Torin-Sifan) division supplies motors, fans and blowers to OEMs of heating and ventilation products for both residential and commercial construction applications in Europe.

For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com