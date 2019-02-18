Log in
Volution : Notice of Interim Results

02/18/2019

Monday 18 February 2019

Volution Group plc

Notice of Interim Results

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN), a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 January 2019 at 7.00am on Monday 18 March 2019.

A meeting for analysts will be held at 9.30am on the day at the offices of Tulchan Communications, 85 Fleet Street, London EC4Y 1AE. Please contact volutiongroup@tulchangroup.com to register to attend or for instructions on how to connect to the meeting via conference facility.

-Ends-

For further information:

Enquiries:

Volution Group plc

Ronnie George, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 1293 441501

Ian Dew, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 1293 441536

Tulchan Communications

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

James Macey White

David Ison

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800EPT84EQCDHO768.

Note to Editors:

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

The Volution Group operates through two divisions: the Ventilation Group and the OEM (Torin-Sifan) division. The Ventilation Group comprises 15 key brands - Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Welair, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair and Simx, focused primarily on the UK, the Nordic, Central European and Australasian ventilation markets. The Ventilation Group principally supplies ventilation products for residential and commercial ventilation applications. The OEM (Torin-Sifan) division supplies motors, fans and blowers to OEMs of heating and ventilation products for both residential and commercial construction applications in Europe.

For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com

Disclaimer

Volution Group plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 09:11:13 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 228 M
EBIT 2019 42,7 M
Net income 2019 32,0 M
Debt 2019 55,3 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 9,52
P/E ratio 2020 8,80
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 302 M
Chart VOLUTION GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Volution Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUTION GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,98  GBP
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Arthur George Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter J. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Dew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Reading Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Robert Hollingworth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLUTION GROUP PLC6.10%389
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL18.38%32 021
MELROSE INDUSTRIES3.75%10 649
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.12.73%9 833
WATSCO INC3.03%5 369
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB20.05%5 184
