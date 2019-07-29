Volution : Notice of Trading Update

Monday 29 July 2019

Volution Group plc

Notice of Trading Update

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets, announces that it intends to release a trading update at 7.00 am on Tuesday 13 August 2019. This will follow the completion of the financial year on 31 July 2019.

-Ends-

For further information:

Enquiries: Volution Group plc Ronnie George, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 1293 441501 Ian Dew, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 1293 441536 Tulchan Communications +44 (0) 207 353 4200 James Macey White David Ison

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800EPT84EQCDHO768.

Note to Editors:

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

The Volution Group operates through two divisions: the Ventilation Group and the OEM (Torin-Sifan) division. The Ventilation Group comprises 16 key brands - Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Welair, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair, Simx and Ventair, focused primarily on the UK, the Nordic, Central European and Australasian ventilation markets. The Ventilation Group principally supplies ventilation products for residential and commercial ventilation applications. The OEM (Torin-Sifan) division supplies motors, fans and blowers to OEMs of heating and ventilation products for both residential and commercial construction applications in Europe. For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com