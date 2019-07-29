Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Volution Group PLC    FAN   GB00BN3ZZ526

VOLUTION GROUP PLC

(FAN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/29 09:44:27 am
180 GBp   +0.56%
09:45aVOLUTION : Notice of Trading Update
PU
07/03VOLUTION : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
04/10VOLUTION : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Designate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Volution : Notice of Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Monday 29 July 2019

Volution Group plc

Notice of Trading Update

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets, announces that it intends to release a trading update at 7.00 am on Tuesday 13 August 2019. This will follow the completion of the financial year on 31 July 2019.

-Ends-

For further information:

Enquiries:

Volution Group plc

Ronnie George, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 1293 441501

Ian Dew, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 1293 441536

Tulchan Communications

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

James Macey White

David Ison

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800EPT84EQCDHO768.

Note to Editors:

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

The Volution Group operates through two divisions: the Ventilation Group and the OEM (Torin-Sifan) division. The Ventilation Group comprises 16 key brands - Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Welair, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair, Simx and Ventair, focused primarily on the UK, the Nordic, Central European and Australasian ventilation markets. The Ventilation Group principally supplies ventilation products for residential and commercial ventilation applications. The OEM (Torin-Sifan) division supplies motors, fans and blowers to OEMs of heating and ventilation products for both residential and commercial construction applications in Europe. For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com

Disclaimer

Volution Group plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 13:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLUTION GROUP PLC
09:45aVOLUTION : Notice of Trading Update
PU
07/03VOLUTION : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
04/10VOLUTION : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Designate
PU
04/10VOLUTION : appoints CFO Designate
PU
03/18VOLUTION : Interim Results 2019
PU
03/18VOLUTION : Interim Results for 6 months ended 31 Jan 2019
PU
03/13VOLUTION GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
03/01VOLUTION : Acquisition of Ventair Pty Limited
PU
03/01VOLUTION : Acquisition of Ventair Pty Ltd
PU
02/18VOLUTION : Notice of Interim Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 237 M
EBIT 2019 42,5 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 67,4 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,78x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 355 M
Chart VOLUTION GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Volution Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUTION GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 203,00  GBp
Last Close Price 179,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Arthur George Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter J. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Dew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Reading Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Robert Hollingworth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLUTION GROUP PLC24.74%440
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.21.33%37 211
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL38.95%32 786
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC18.61%11 695
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.20.20%10 187
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB52.61%7 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group