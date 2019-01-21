Volution : Share Purchase by Senior Independent Director

21 January 2019

Volution Group plc

Director Share Purchase

Volution Group plc (the 'Company', LSE: FAN) a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets, announces that on 18 January 2019 it received notification that Tony Reading, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, purchased 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of 144.96 pence per share on 18 January 2019. The transaction took place in London.

As a result of this notification, Tony Reading has a beneficial shareholding in the Company of 90,000 ordinary shares, which represents 0.04% of the Company's voting share capital.

The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tony Reading 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Volution Group plc b) LEI 213800EPT84EQCDHO768 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each ISIN: GB00BN3ZZ526 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 144.96 pence per share 5,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 18 January 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

- ends -

Enquiries:

Volution Group plc

Michael Anscombe, Company Secretary +44 (0) 1293 441662

Note to Editors:

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

The Volution Group operates through two divisions: the Ventilation Group and the OEM (Torin-Sifan) division. The Ventilation Group comprises 15 key brands - Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Welair, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair and Simx, focused primarily on the UK, the Nordic, Central European and Australasian ventilation markets. The Ventilation Group principally supplies ventilation products for residential and commercial ventilation applications. The OEM (Torin-Sifan) division supplies motors, fans and blowers to OEMs of heating and ventilation products for both residential and commercial construction applications in Europe.

For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com