VOLUTION GROUP PLC
GB00BN3ZZ526

VOLUTION GROUP PLC

(FAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/17 11:35:17 am
198 GBp   +3.13%
12:59pVOLUTION : Vent-Axia Named a Business Superbrand for 2019
10/09VOLUTION : Preliminary Results for year ended 31 July 2019
10/09VOLUTION : Preliminary Results 2019
Volution : Vent-Axia Named a Business Superbrand for 2019

10/17/2019 | 12:59pm EDT

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN), a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets, today announced that its Vent-Axia division, has been named in the UK Business Superbrand list for 2019. Leading the UK ventilation sector since 1936, Vent-Axia is one of Volution Group's 15 key ventilation brands. The award follows robust independent research commissioned by The Centre for Brand Analysis (TCBA), which identifies the UK's Superbrands in an annual league table. The ranking, which has been tracking the UK's leading business-to-business (B2B) brands since 2001, recognises the company for quality, reliability and distinction.

The UK Business Superbrand is considered the Business-to-Business brand barometer. The annual Business Superbrand survey involves voting undertaken by marketing experts and business professionals. Brands do not apply or pay to be considered; rather an extensive database of UK brands is compiled using a wide range of sources from sector reports to industry league tables. The best performing brands, including Vent-Axia, were awarded Business Superbrand status.

As a Superbrand, Vent-Axia is considered to have established the finest reputation in its field. Companies with Superbrand status are considered to offer customers significant emotional and/or tangible advantages over their competitors, which customers want and recognise. To identify the Superbrands voters were asked to judge brands against following three criteria: Quality, Reliability and Distinction.

Richard Paine, Marketing Director at Vent-Axia said: 'At Vent-Axia we have led the ventilation industry since 1936 developing innovative, reliable, landmark products. We are therefore delighted to have been awarded Business Superbrand status again this year since it illustrates Vent-Axia continues to be recognised as a ventilation business that offers customers significant advantages over its competitors. A highly prized accolade, being named a Superbrand for 2019 reflects our high standards of quality, reliability and distinction.'

For further information:

Enquiries:
Volution Group plc
Ronnie George, Chief Executive Officer
+44 (0) 1293 441501

Tulchan Communications
James Macey White
David Ison
+44 (0) 207 353 4200

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800EPT84EQCDHO768.

Note to Editors:

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

The Volution Group operates through two divisions: the Ventilation Group and the OEM (Torin-Sifan) division. The Ventilation Group comprises 16 key brands - Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Welair, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair, Simx and Ventair, focused primarily on the UK, the Nordic, Central European and Australasian ventilation markets. The Ventilation Group principally supplies ventilation products for residential and commercial ventilation applications. The OEM (Torin-Sifan) division supplies motors, fans and blowers to OEMs of heating and ventilation products for both residential and commercial construction applications in Europe. For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com

Disclaimer

Volution Group plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 16:58:08 UTC
