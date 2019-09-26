Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Volvere PLC    VLE   GB0032302688

VOLVERE PLC

(VLE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/26 04:07:11 am
1250 GBp   +8.70%
04:53aVOLVERE : Interim Results to 30 June 2019
PU
05/22VOLVERE : Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
03/19VOLVERE : Trading Update & Notice...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volvere : Interim Results to 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 04:53am EDT

These Web pages are produced by Volvere plc (Volvere, or the Company)

These pages are neither an offer nor solicitation to buy or sell any security and are not intended to form the basis for any investment decision. Potential investors should conduct their own investigations and seek their own financial or other professional advice before making any investment decisions. Although this information is produced in good faith and from sources believed to be reliable, no representation or warranty either express or implied is given by Volvere as to its accuracy or completeness; nor do any of its directors, officers, employees or associates accept any liability whatsoever in relation thereto.

In particular, no representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of any projections or forecasts contained in these pages. Volvere or its associates or directors, or officers, or employees may have a long or short position in or related to a security referred to on these pages. Volvere or its associates may also have an advisory or other corporate finance relationship with a company the subject of or referred to on these pages.

Readers should be aware at all times of all applicable laws and regulations in their country of residence; in particular, residents of the United States of America, where the services described in these pages are not licensed or authorised. This restriction applies to all persons whose legal residence is in the United States of America, even if they access these pages whilst travelling or living outside of their normal jurisdiction.

Continue

Disclaimer

Volvere plc published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:52:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLVERE PLC
04:53aVOLVERE : Interim Results to 30 June 2019
PU
05/22VOLVERE : Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
03/19VOLVERE : Trading Update & Notice...
PU
2017VOLVERE : Transaction in Own Shares 20.03.17
PU
2017VOLVERE : Trading Update & Notice...
PU
2016VOLVERE : Result of Annual General...
PU
2016VOLVERE : Posting of Annual Report + AGM Notice
PU
2016VOLVERE : Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2015
PU
2016VOLVERE : Change of Registered...
PU
2015VOLVERE : Interim Results to 30 June 2015
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 21,1 M
Chart VOLVERE PLC
Duration : Period :
Volvere PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVERE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 150,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Edward Lander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Julian Buchler Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Paul Lander COO, CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVERE PLC10.58%26
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.24.69%4 844
TOLY BREAD CO LTD47.87%4 417
YAMAZAKI BAKING CO., LTD.-13.15%3 935
MAYORA INDAH TBK PT--.--%3 640
HOSTESS BRANDS INC27.42%1 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group