Volvo : Arrow Truck Sales Announces New President

02/19/2019 | 01:03am EST

Most recently, Jeff served as COO and General Manager of Ag-Power, a multi-location retailer of new and used agricultural equipment. Prior to that, Jeff held various management and executive positions with John Deere (Deere & Co.) including new and aftermarket sales and factory marketing positions.

Jeff was also Director of Sales US and Canada for John Deere Financial. Jeff holds both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri.

Jeff will be responsible for developing strategic plans that will deliver profitable growth for Arrow. He will direct all financials, sales/marketing, strategic/tactical/operational planning, controls and activities to increase revenue, profitability, and growth.

Arrow Truck Sales was founded in 1950 and has grown to become a leading remarketer of used medium and heavy duty trucks. Currently, Arrow has 17 US branches, plus locations in Toronto, Canada and Berlin, Germany.

Arrow carries a diverse inventory of late-model trucks of all makes and models and offers financing, as well as protection and insurance plans. Arrow aspires to provide a clear, simple used truck buying process to customers looking to purchase quality used equipment.

About Arrow Truck Sales, Inc.

Since 1950, Arrow Truck Sales has been a leading provider of used medium and heavy duty trucks. We've built a solid reputation in the trucking industry by providing quality used equipment to customers who demand quality, value and excellent customer service.

Our superior reputation is something we have worked hard to build. Arrow separates itself from the competition by selling all makes and models and offering a wide array of on-site financing, insurance, warranties, roadside assistance and other services.

Our national headquarters are in Kansas City, MO. For more information, visit www.arrowtruck.com or contact Marketing [at] ArrowTruck [dot] com.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 06:02:01 UTC
