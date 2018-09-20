Volvo : Buses’ new coach wins Sustainable Bus Award at IAA

The award to Volvo Buses takes into account environmental performance as well as other sustainability aspects such as safety, comfort, noise level, recyclability and the manufacturer's general environmental performance.

'It is an immense honour to receive the Sustainable Bus Award 2019. The choice of winner shows that the jury has really taken the overall picture into account.' says Ulf Magnusson, Head of Business Region Europe at Volvo Buses.

At IAA Volvo Trucks presented its view of future transport solutions. For example the future transport solution, Vera, an electrified autonomous vehicle which in the long run can be an important complement to today´s vehicles. Volvo Trucks also presented the electric trucks Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric and the natural gas trucks Volvo FM LNG and Volvo FH LNG.

Renault Trucks was exclusively presented its new 100% electric Z.E. range in Hanover. Renault Trucks was also displaying vehicles from its Euro 6 range, together with its latest research and development work.

Volvo Financial Services was showing financial solutions to customers well integrated and visible into the exhibitions of Volvo Buses, Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks.