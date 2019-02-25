Log in
Volvo : CE partners with National Geographic on sustainability campaign

02/25/2019

Situated along the Bay of Bengal, the Sundarbans is home to several endangered species and 4.5 million people. Following a devastating cyclone in 2009, fertile soil was destroyed, livestock killed and the mud walls protecting the islands washed away.

As a result, the area is extremely exposed to flooding with tides so dramatic that about a third of land disappears and reappears every day. The problem is also compounded by a lack of clean water in India, a country where 80% of the water is polluted.

20 Volvo excavators

The campaign reveals how 20 Volvo excavators have been working on the heritage site to physically build up these embankments again and ensure the land and livestock are protected from the damage caused by saltwater flooding.

Blending cinematic content with a story rooted in purpose, the digital partnership will take the form of a series of short films released to a global audience during a one-month-long joint campaign.

This will not only be broadcast from today as part of Volvo CE's award-winning 'The Megaproject Listing' - a global digital campaign showcasing some of the most incredible construction projects from around the world - but also across National Geographic's digital channels.

Against climate change

Bill Law, Senior Vice President of Communications at Volvo CE, says: 'This incredible project is another step forward in our global fight against climate change and we are proud to play our part in very literally building a better world.

We are delighted that we can highlight the significance of this scheme alongside National Geographic - not only do we share the purpose of building tomorrow, but this partnership allows us to deliver this message to an even greater global audience.'

Read the full story about Sundarbans.

Read more about Volvo CE and Building tomorrow.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 09:31:04 UTC
