Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Volvo    VOLV B   SE0000115446

VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Volvo : Capital Markets Day – “Perform and Transform”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

Utilizing NVIDIA's end-to-end artificial intelligence platform for training, simulation and in-vehicle computing, the resulting system is designed to safely handle fully autonomous driving on public roads and highways.

The Volvo Group has improved its financial performance in recent years. Martin Lundstedt pointed to a stronger service business as one contributor to the improvement. Driving the development of services is a key area for the Volvo Group, since it strengthens the relationship with customers and helps build a company that is more resilient to changes in market demand. Another cornerstone of the improvement is the well-invested industrial backbone with increased operational efficiency and flexibility.

Jan Ytterberg, Volvo Group CFO, covered the importance of securing the financial performance to be able to provide good returns for shareholders as well as invest in the transformative technologies shaping the future of transport. The commercial vehicle industry is in transition in a time with growing transport needs and increasing infrastructure investments. This provides great opportunities for the Volvo Group in developing more sustainable transport solutions.

Lars Stenqvist, Volvo Group Chief Technology Officer, laid out the Group's innovation road map within areas such as electrification, automation and connected solutions using a modular concept based on the Groups' CAST system (Common Architecture and Shared Technologies).

Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo Construction Equipment, gave an update on Volvo CE's strategy and the potential to grow further in the excavator market and within services.

Furthermore, Martin Lundstedt outlined how the Volvo Group is building new businesses through the new technologies exemplified by Volvo Buses' ElectriCity with Keolis, Volvo Trucks' automated solution for Brönnöy Kalk, the Vera autonomous transport system's first assignment with DFDS and Volvo Construction Equipment's Electric Site concept with Skanska.

A replay of the webcast and the presentation material will within short be available on the Investor Relations section of the Volvo Group's website www.volvogroup.com

2019-06-18

For further information, please contact

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 31 323 72 29.
 volvogroup.com/press

Christer Johansson, Head of Investor Relations,+46 739022522
christer.johansson@volvo.com

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 105,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2018, net sales amounted to about SEK 391 billion (EUR 38.1 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 16:33:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLVO
12:34pVOLVO : Capital Markets Day – “Perform and Transform”
PU
12:01pVOLVO : Capital Markets Day - "Perform and Transform"
AQ
11:47aNvidia boosts self-driving AI business with Volvo trucks deal
RE
04:01aVOLVO : partners with NVIDIA to develop advanced AI platform for autonomous truc..
AQ
06/17VOLVO : How to attract and retain the new generation of operators
PU
06/14VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
RE
06/13VERA'S FIRST ASSIGNMENT : Volvo Trucks presents an autonomous transport between ..
PU
06/12VOLVO : receives order for 373 city buses for Dubai – Largest ever purchas..
PU
05/28Volkswagen plans to launch downscaled Traton IPO next week - sources
RE
05/23VOLVO : Construction Equipment and SDLG take next step in China
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 412 B
EBIT 2019 44 488 M
Net income 2019 33 170 M
Finance 2019 33 217 M
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 8,37
P/E ratio 2020 10,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 294 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163  SEK
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Lars Stenqvist CTO & EVP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO21.30%30 191
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED23.79%5 154
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 843
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 765
JUNGHEINRICH AG12.08%1 368
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD10.97%1 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About