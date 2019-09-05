Log in
VOLVO

VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/05 05:56:08 am
136.775 SEK   +0.90%
05:32aVOLVO : Car Sales Rise 10.2% in August
DJ
09/03VOLVO : Renewable electricity at all facilities
PU
09/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Aramco, Huawei, Xiaomi
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Volvo : Car Sales Rise 10.2% in August

09/05/2019 | 05:32am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Volvo AB (VOLV-B.SK) sales grew 10.2% in August, boosted by strong demand for its range of SUVs.

Volvo said Thursday it sold 47,796 vehicles in the month, after seeing growth across all of its key markets of U.S., China and Europe.

Volvo, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., said European sales rose 11.5% on the year in August, driven by its XC60 and the XC40 SUV models in Sweden, the United Kingdom and Germany.

China posted a 24.8% year-on-year sales increase as the locally produced XC60 and the S90 remained in high demand. It said 14,212 vehicles were sold in the region during the month.

In the U.S., sales rose 2.5% to 9,194 vehicles with the XC90 SUV the top selling model.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

