Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Volvo    VOLV B   SE0000115446

VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Volvo : Connectivity milestone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 07:36am EDT

Customers' uptime, safety and productivity boosted with smart site solutions

The four excavators delivered to GSV Materieludlejning are fitted with Volvo's smart connectivity system CareTrack. It works by capturing thousands of machine data points, which are monitored remotely in a Volvo Uptime Center by dedicated experts. These experts use state-of-the-art diagnostic software to process huge amounts of real-time data and filter back only the most essential information to the customer and dealer.

Thanks to the collected data, wear on crucial parts can be predicted, services planned and spare parts ordered in advance - all reducing downtime for the owner, thus leading to increased productivity. Combine this with Volvo Group's connected capabilities across the sector - trucks, buses and construction equipment - and it is easy to see how efficiencies are being unlocked across the value chain.

Jens Ejsing, Managing Director of Volvo CE Denmark, remarked: 'Being part of the digital ecosystem is critical to our customers' success. As a premium brand, we work every day to provide a premium service that will help customers like GSV Materieludlejning use their Volvo equipment in the most efficient way possible. We are proud to be leading the field with the highest quality connected solutions.'

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 11:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLVO
07:36aVOLVO : Connectivity milestone
PU
10/02VOLVO : 50 years of studying real accidents to improve road safety
PU
10/01VOLVO PUBL : XC40 crowned Towcar of the Year as Volvo enjoys a hat-trick in Cara..
AQ
10/01VOLVO PUBL : Renault trucks obtains the ecovadis 'gold' certification for the 2n..
AQ
09/30VOLVO : New number of votes in AB Volvo
AQ
09/30VOLVO : Nyhetsbrev oktober 2019
AQ
09/26VOLVO : Innovation Lab in Silicon Valley - a bridge to collaboration
PU
09/26MARTINA MERZ : Thyssenkrupp's Merz drops SAF Holland chairwoman role
RE
09/26Thyssenkrupp Chief Faces Dismissal as Turnaround Stalls -- WSJ
DJ
09/25GUIDO KERKHOFF : Thyssenkrupp faces more turmoil as CEO Kerkhoff set to leave
RE
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 427 B
EBIT 2019 47 469 M
Net income 2019 35 240 M
Finance 2019 33 673 M
Yield 2019 6,01%
P/E ratio 2019 7,48x
P/E ratio 2020 9,70x
EV / Sales2019 0,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 265 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 162,67  SEK
Last Close Price 130,20  SEK
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Ohlsson Executive Vice President-Group Trucks Operations
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO15.65%28 599
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 855
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-0.34%4 092
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-15.06%2 200
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.3.43%937
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION3.52%790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group