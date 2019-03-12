Log in
VOLVO

(VOLV B)
02:47pVOLVO : Improves Energy Efficiency By 9% Amid High Sales
DJ
12:01pVOLVO : publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2018
AQ
03/08VOLVO : Initiatives for an increased gender equality
PU
Volvo : Improves Energy Efficiency By 9% Amid High Sales

03/12/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

By Dieter Holger

Volvo AB (VOLV-B.SK) said Tuesday its energy efficiency rose 9% in 2018 despite an increase in carbon-dioxide emissions driven by high production and sales.

Energy efficiency compared to net sales has improved more than 30% over the last five years, the Swedish automaker said.

Since 2015, Volvo said it has introduced more than 800 energy-conservation projects, resulting in savings of 130 gigawatt-hours a year. The company aims to accomplish savings of 150 gigawatt-hours by 2020.

Despite the improvements in energy efficiency, the automaker said its total CO2 emissions rose 5.5% to 421,000 tons from 399,000 tons in 2017. Energy use also rose 6.2%.

"The increase is due to the high production volumes and sales," Volvo said.

--Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 392 B
EBIT 2019 38 728 M
Net income 2019 28 840 M
Finance 2019 39 489 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
P/E ratio 2020 10,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 289 B
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 152  SEK
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Lars Stenqvist CTO & EVP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO16.99%30 825
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED23.10%5 027
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 842
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 554
JUNGHEINRICH AG14.36%1 410
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD19.20%1 150
