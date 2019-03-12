Volvo : Improves Energy Efficiency By 9% Amid High Sales

By Dieter Holger



Volvo AB (VOLV-B.SK) said Tuesday its energy efficiency rose 9% in 2018 despite an increase in carbon-dioxide emissions driven by high production and sales.

Energy efficiency compared to net sales has improved more than 30% over the last five years, the Swedish automaker said.

Since 2015, Volvo said it has introduced more than 800 energy-conservation projects, resulting in savings of 130 gigawatt-hours a year. The company aims to accomplish savings of 150 gigawatt-hours by 2020.

Despite the improvements in energy efficiency, the automaker said its total CO2 emissions rose 5.5% to 421,000 tons from 399,000 tons in 2017. Energy use also rose 6.2%.

"The increase is due to the high production volumes and sales," Volvo said.

