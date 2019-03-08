Log in
VOLVO    VOLV B   SE0000115446

VOLVO

(VOLV B)
03/08 04:03:25 am
131.85 SEK   -2.12%
03:30aVOLVO : Initiatives for an increased gender equality
PU
03/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Target, Traton, Nordea, Purdue
03/05VOLVO : World's first full size autonomous electric bus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Volvo : Initiatives for an increased gender equality

03/08/2019 | 03:30am EST

One example is Volvo Buses. They have started their journey to increase diversity and inclusion by giving it a higher focus on their strategic agenda to increase success in business performance and to become an even more attractive employer.

A unique action for Buses is to secure an inclusive and diverse work environment by setting a target to hire 50% women out of all newly employed people in their recruitments.

'We strive to have an open culture where people work together and share ideas. To keep us competitive we need people with different genders, age, nationalities, and cultures - simply different kinds of thinking. It's through our different experiences, backgrounds and thoughts that we create an unbeatable team', says Håkan Agnevall President Volvo Buses.

More female project managers

There are also several initiatives ongoing in the Volvo Group's global truck technology and product development organization, GTT, towards increased gender-equality. One of them is to increase the number of female project managers on the top vehicle projects within the organization. The purpose is to attract the talented women who are still hesitating to enter into project management career and also to increase the business performance.

'We think that increasing the number of women in project management is a way to increase the diversity of perspectives and by that to decrease the risks we could take in a project', says Bruno Venturi, Vice President Project Office.

How to attract women

Other actions taken by the GTT organization is for example to address all stages of attracting and recruiting. They have looked into the process of how they attract women entering in the project managers pipeline, the job advertising, the selection process, the promotion and retention of talents and the trainings associated to each career step.

'We recruited some highly skilled women from targeted universities directly in project management positions. We also separately, started a study to better understand what could prevent women to start or to continue a project management career', says Bruno Venturi.

This is how we work with diversity and inclusion.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 08:29:05 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 392 B
EBIT 2019 38 728 M
Net income 2019 28 840 M
Finance 2019 39 489 M
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 9,55
P/E ratio 2020 10,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 287 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 152  SEK
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Lars Stenqvist CTO & EVP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO16.17%30 321
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED25.52%5 114
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 897
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 547
JUNGHEINRICH AG18.21%1 467
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD22.29%1 179
