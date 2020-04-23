Log in
VOLVO

VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
04/23 05:37:05 am
118.875 SEK   -5.95%
04:59aSweden's Volvo hit by cancelled orders as pandemic creates 'new normal'
RE
04:56aVOLVO : Net Profit Falls 56% as Coronavirus Hits Truck Demand -- Earnings Review
DJ
01:23aVOLVO : the first quarter 2020
PU
Volvo : Net Profit Falls 56% as Coronavirus Hits Truck Demand -- Earnings Review

04/23/2020 | 04:56am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Volvo AB reported results for the first quarter on Thursday. Here's what we watched:

NET PROFIT: Net profit fell 56% on year to SEK4.68 billion, beating analysts' forecasts of SEK4.38 billion, according to a FactSet poll.

SALES: Sales dropped 15% to 91.45 billion Swedish kronor ($9.06 billion), beating a FactSet analyst forecast of SEK86.93 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

TRUCK DEMAND: Truck deliveries fell 24% in the quarter, while order intake fell just over 16%, the company said. In March net orders were down by 75% compared with February and since the end of March net order intake has been negative as a consequence of increasingly cautious customers. European truck market started to slow down in the second half of 2019, continuing into 2020 with the heavy-duty truck market declining by 21% until February, it said. Demand in North America also started to decline towards the end of last year, Volvo added. Through March, the heavy-duty truck market declined by 26%, while dealer inventories of new trucks remain elevated.

GUIDANCE: Volvo scrapped its full-year guidance, with Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt citing "the very turbulent and unstable situation with low visibility." Volvo has taken measures to cut costs after closing most of its manufacturing plants, including implementing salary reductions, temporary layoffs and reducing purchased services. Mr. Lundstedt cautioned that in the coming quarters it will be challenging to reduce costs with the same speed and magnitude as revenues decrease. Volvo hopes to cautiously restart its manufacturing operations in Europe, North America and Brazil on low levels at the end of April and beginning of May. It will then gradually increase output to a new, lower level of demand.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 340 B
EBIT 2020 22 133 M
Net income 2020 14 202 M
Finance 2020 41 365 M
Yield 2020 3,82%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 257 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 155,67  SEK
Last Close Price 126,40  SEK
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Ohlsson Executive Vice President-Group Trucks Operations
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO-19.44%25 449
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.1.40%6 393
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED1.31%5 522
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-31.21%1 634
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.2.34%1 004
MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD.-2.65%872
