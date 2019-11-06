Log in
VOLVO

Volvo : Opens Sales for Electric Delivery Trucks in Europe

0
11/06/2019 | 05:46am EST

By Dieter Holger

Volvo AB (VOLV-B.SK) said Wednesday that it had started selling its new Volvo FL and Volvo FE electric delivery trucks in six European markets.

The trucks will enter serial production in March 2020 and can be ordered in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands, the Swedish auto maker said.

Volvo said the trucks can improve air quality in cities and reduce noise, which makes them ideal for early morning deliveries and decreases congestion during peak hours.

On Tuesday, Volvo said it has won the "largest single order for electric buses in Europe" after Transdev, a majority state-owned private transport operator, agreed to buy 157 electric buses from the auto maker for routes in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

