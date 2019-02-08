Log in
News Summary

Volvo : Penta to develop electric driveline for Rosenbauer fire truck

02/08/2019

Volvo Penta has signed its first agreement to design and deliver an electric driveline for an industrial OEM. This strategic partnership follows the recent announcement that Volvo Penta is providing the propulsion system to Gothenburg's first all-electric ferry, and demonstrates an important step in the company's journey to offer electrified power solutions to both the industrial and marine segments by 2021.

Volvo Penta's partner in this latest endeavour is Rosenbauer, one of the world's top manufacturers of fire-service vehicles and with whom Volvo Penta has already provided Stage IV/Tier 4 Final and Euro VI emissions-compliant diesel engines.

Volvo Penta will develop the electric driveline in Rosenbauer's first electric fire truck, the Concept Fire Truck (CFT), taking a system delivery approach.

Fire truck uses proven Volvo technology

For Volvo Penta, the project represents an exciting opportunity to demonstrate and further develop its electromobility platform in a prestigious and demanding application. Rosenbauer, meanwhile, benefits from a proven Volvo Group technological solution that is tailored to its needs; it is a win-win situation for both companies. The launch of the Concept Fire Truck is scheduled for 2021.

'Emission-free driving is a key feature of our innovative Concept Fire Truck,' says Dieter Siegel, CEO at Rosenbauer International. 'For this reason, I am very glad that the heart of the CFT - the electric driveline - will be provided by Volvo Penta.

Thus, we are going to be the lead user of proven electromobility technology, today used in Volvo buses and trucks. We have been cooperating with Volvo Penta for many years, which, as a pioneer, has started looking after pollutant reduction early and is putting a strong focus on electromobility.'

Volvo Penta is leveraging the benefits of proven technology and competence in the field of electromobility, combined with a deep understanding of customer needs to develop electric power solutions that future proofs their customers' businesses.

'This partnership with Rosenbauer is the first of many as Volvo Penta expands its competence in the field, and builds an innovative electromobility platform for the future,' says Björn Ingemanson, President of Volvo Penta.

'Every day, Volvo Penta is taking steps forward in meeting the demands for cleaner, quieter and more efficient power solutions, both on land and at sea. We are excited to contribute to the Rosenbauer journey, bringing fire fighting trucks of the future to the market.'

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 06:14:07 UTC
