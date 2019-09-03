Volvo : Renewable electricity at all facilities

Strong support

Guillaume Perez also says he had strong support from his manager, Ilvana Delic, and Marion Keller, Vice President Products ＆ Operational Services at Group Trucks Purchasing.

'Their engagement in sustainability was clearly a key success factor for this project. 'The work was conducted cross-functionally and included employees from almost all business areas.'

While Guillaume Perez was managing the project at global level, his colleague Mylene Perales was responsible for the European countries.

'A large part of the work involved explaining to users what buying renewable energy means and what the benefits are,' she says.

After nine months of hard teamwork, everyone was on board. It is no coincidence that France, Belgium, Sweden and the US are taking part in the project.

80 per cent

Together, these countries account for 80 per cent of the Volvo Group's total energy consumption and the transition to renewable electricity is having a major impact on carbon emissions.

However, Guillaume Perez is hoping that the entire Group will eventually change to renewable energy sources.

'We started with the largest countries, but the small ones also have an important role to play. Poland has already joined and many more countries will be included,' he says.

The project has given Mylene Perales and Guillaume Perez some important new insights and they are looking forward to implementing the new business model in other areas.

'We should always investigate better methods of purchasing in terms of sustainability and environmental aspects, in line with the requirements and aspirations in the Volvo Group Supplier Code of Conduct. We are really proud of having participated in this achievement. When you work for a large company, it can sometimes be difficult to see the results of what you do, but we know that this project will have a major impact and make a difference. It's like adding a brick to a big wall.'

New environmental policy

In January this year the new environmental policy was launched. Björn Brovik is Environmental Director Volvo Group.