Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Volvo    VOLV B   SE0000115446

VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/03 11:09:03 am
133.4 SEK   -0.45%
10:57aVOLVO : Renewable electricity at all facilities
PU
10:07aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Aramco, Huawei, Xiaomi
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Volvo : Renewable electricity at all facilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 10:57am EDT

Strong support
Guillaume Perez also says he had strong support from his manager, Ilvana Delic, and Marion Keller, Vice President Products ＆ Operational Services at Group Trucks Purchasing.

'Their engagement in sustainability was clearly a key success factor for this project. 'The work was conducted cross-functionally and included employees from almost all business areas.'

While Guillaume Perez was managing the project at global level, his colleague Mylene Perales was responsible for the European countries.

'A large part of the work involved explaining to users what buying renewable energy means and what the benefits are,' she says.

After nine months of hard teamwork, everyone was on board. It is no coincidence that France, Belgium, Sweden and the US are taking part in the project.

80 per cent
Together, these countries account for 80 per cent of the Volvo Group's total energy consumption and the transition to renewable electricity is having a major impact on carbon emissions.

However, Guillaume Perez is hoping that the entire Group will eventually change to renewable energy sources.

'We started with the largest countries, but the small ones also have an important role to play. Poland has already joined and many more countries will be included,' he says.

The project has given Mylene Perales and Guillaume Perez some important new insights and they are looking forward to implementing the new business model in other areas.

'We should always investigate better methods of purchasing in terms of sustainability and environmental aspects, in line with the requirements and aspirations in the Volvo Group Supplier Code of Conduct. We are really proud of having participated in this achievement. When you work for a large company, it can sometimes be difficult to see the results of what you do, but we know that this project will have a major impact and make a difference. It's like adding a brick to a big wall.'

New environmental policy
In January this year the new environmental policy was launched. Björn Brovik is Environmental Director Volvo Group.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLVO
10:57aVOLVO : Renewable electricity at all facilities
PU
10:07aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Aramco, Huawei, Xiaomi
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/02Frankfurt auto show touts green credentials amid climate protests
RE
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 427 B
EBIT 2019 47 715 M
Net income 2019 35 421 M
Finance 2019 33 429 M
Yield 2019 5,65%
P/E ratio 2019 7,66x
P/E ratio 2020 9,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 272 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 162,62  SEK
Last Close Price 134,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Lars Stenqvist CTO & EVP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO16.86%27 743
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 839
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED0.17%4 091
JUNGHEINRICH AG-17.91%2 107
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD2.97%964
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION4.28%743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group