Volvo : The first electric bus in Ireland to be delivered by Volvo

An increasing number of countries are shifting to sustainable public transport and electrified city buses. Volvo Buses has been selected to deliver the first ever fully electric bus to Ireland.

The partners in the project are Volvo Buses, Crowne Plaza Hotel and energy company ESB. The bus will be deployed at the end of the year on a route which operates between the Crown Plaza, Holiday Inn Express and Terminals 1 and 2 at Dublin Airport.

Nick Page, Managing Director for Volvo Bus UK & Ireland, said: 'We're really pleased that the 7900e has been chosen to provide services for these hotels in and around Dublin Airport and that it will be the first electric bus to enter operation anywhere in Ireland.

'We've seen from experience with the 7900e the kind of contribution that can be made to improving air quality. In addition to the UK trials, it has been successfully tried and tested across Europe in countries including Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. '

In the UK, 8 fully electric Volvo buses are in operation in Harrogate. In all, Volvo has delivered more than 4000 electrified buses worldwide.

