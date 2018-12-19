Log in
VOLVO (VOLV B)
Volvo : Think global act local with Volvo Group Seasonal Gift

12/19/2018

On behalf of all employees Volvo Group gives yearly donations to the markets for use in various societal projects. The gift is engaging employees all around the world to drive prosperity.

Carmen Seixas is the one holding everything together in this year process.

'In the past the seasonal gift was a donation for charitable purposes to global projects through a donation to international Non-governmental Organizations, like WWF and Oxfam', she explains. 'But since 2016 it has been utilized to contribute to societal initiatives close to the markets and the surrounding communities'.

The purpose of the Seasonal Gift is to make a difference in the local communities, close to markets and employees. This is a way to support societal causes by being a good corporate citizen and drive prosperity in practice.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:49:04 UTC
