Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Volvo    VOLV B   SE0000115446

VOLVO

(VOLV B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 04/02 11:29:59 am
149.3 SEK   +0.57%
02:07aVOLVO : Trained truck drivers will help to improve road safety in Ethiopia
PU
04/02EUROPE : European stocks hit six-month high as automakers, insurers gain
RE
04/02VOLVO : Capital Markets Day 2019
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Volvo : Trained truck drivers will help to improve road safety in Ethiopia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 02:07am EDT

The Volvo Group has been running vocational school projects for mechanics in Africa for several years. Now the first vocational school project for truck drivers has been launched. Recently a formal opening ceremony for the new school in Ethiopia was held and the Group plans to start similar programmes in several other countries.

The training for truck drivers will take place at the Selam Technical and Vocational Centre in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

'This is the school where we have set up a vocational school for mechanics in a previous project,' explains Johan Reiman, who is responsible for support to vocational training within the Group.

Fundamental course

A total of 480 students will be trained each year. Around 40 of them will be new to truck driving and will take a fundamental three-year course in driving trucks safely and reducing their environmental impact. They will also attend courses in English and IT.

The remaining 440 students are already working as truck drivers. They will take two six-week courses to improve their driving skills from the perspective of safety and the environment.

Trucks from UD Trucks

The Volvo Group is providing three trucks from UD Trucks, a Volvo bus and two simulators. In addition, a large part of the training of the instructors at the school will be managed by representatives of the Volvo Group.

'UD Trucks, the Japanese brand of Volvo Group previously known as Nissan Diesel, has more than 40 years history in Ethiopia supplying high quality heavy and medium duty trucks, covering logistics, distribution and construction and providing high standard aftersales support.

We're thrilled to participate driver training project by providing three UD heavy duty truck Questers, and by doing so contributing to the development of Ethiopia both when it comes to infrastructure and competence development, says, Mourad Hedna, President UD Trucks MEENA.

He participated together with Hiroshi Yokofujita, Sales Director, New Market, UD Trucks MEENA and Jeferson Machado, Sales Director, East Africa, UD Trucks MEENA, during the recent formal opening ceremony of the new school.

Reduce the number of accidents

The training will be held in cooperation with the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

Ethiopia's road accident statistics are not good and many of the accidents involve heavy goods vehicles.

'According to a WHO report released in 2013 there were 77 fatalities for every 10,000 vehicles registered in Ethiopia. We hope that by training drivers we can help to reduce these numbers. There is also a shortage of trained drivers in the country and we will be giving our customers in Ethiopia access to a pool of well-trained drivers. We are proud to be involved and to help our customers and supporting the Ethiopian society in this important area. By training people locally, we are also supporting sustainable growth and prosperity in the countries where the Volvo Group does business,' explains Johan Reiman.

This is how we work with CSR and sustainability

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 06:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLVO
02:07aVOLVO : Trained truck drivers will help to improve road safety in Ethiopia
PU
04/02EUROPE : European stocks hit six-month high as automakers, insurers gain
RE
04/02VOLVO : Capital Markets Day 2019
AQ
03/29VOLVO : Ce exceeds wwf energy savings target two years early
PU
03/29VOLVO : has completed the sale of shares in WirelessCar
AQ
03/25VOLVO : Gasum Ltd - Torbjorn Holmstrom appointed to the Gasum Board of Directors
AQ
03/22VOLVO : Torbjörn Holmström appointed to the Gasum Board of Directors
AQ
03/20VOLVO : Huge bounce in sales in Africa for Renault Trucks in 2018
AQ
03/20VOLVO : Huge bounce in sales in Africa for Renault Trucks in 2018
AQ
03/20VOLVO : Huge bounce in sales in Africa for Renault Trucks in 2018
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 392 B
EBIT 2019 38 940 M
Net income 2019 28 907 M
Finance 2019 39 088 M
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 10,54
P/E ratio 2020 11,35
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 318 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 153  SEK
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Lars Stenqvist CTO & EVP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO28.76%32 958
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED56.38%5 898
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%5 136
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 793
JUNGHEINRICH AG33.45%1 563
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD37.14%1 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About