VOLVO (VOLV B)

VOLVO (VOLV B)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Volvo : Truckmaker Volvo releases brake on special dividend after strong fourth quarter

01/30/2019 | 02:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: IAA truck show in Hanover

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker Volvo said on Wednesday it would pay a special dividend of 5 Swedish crowns (0.4221 pounds) per share after reporting fourth-quarter profit marginally ahead of expectations and repeating its 2019 market demand outlook.

Operating income, adjusted for a 7 billion crowns provision relating to an emissions issue, jumped to 10.60 billion from a year-ago 7.33 billion, slightly ahead of the 10.47 billion forecast in a poll of analysts.

Volvo has been buoyed by robust demand in recent years as truck buyers renew fleets starved of investment during the last downturn but ignited worries in October that markets might have peaked with a forecast of slower demand for trucks in both Europe and China in 2019.

However, the company on Wednesday reiterated its markets outlook for Europe, China and North America, saying it expected European demand to be on "historically good levels" and North American economic growth to support the regional truck market.

The company warned this month its fourth-quarter operating income would be hit by a 7 billion provision to cover costs stemming from some of its engines running the risk of exceeding emission limits due to a fault with externally sourced catalytic converters.

Yet, it proposed dividends worth 10 crowns per share for 2018. Analysts polled had expected an ordinary dividend of 4.97 crowns, although the expectations for a special payout were high given Volvo's strong cash generation over the past year.

Brokerage Kepler Cheuvreux had forecast a special dividend of 5 crowns in a note on Jan 10.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 386 B
EBIT 2018 38 253 M
Net income 2018 26 295 M
Finance 2018 29 913 M
Yield 2018 4,44%
P/E ratio 2018 9,87
P/E ratio 2019 9,03
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 269 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 150  SEK
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Lars Stenqvist CTO & EVP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO9.10%29 761
MAN SE0.11%15 178
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED9.66%4 456
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%3 793
JUNGHEINRICH AG17.08%1 474
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 213
