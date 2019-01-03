Log in
VOLVO (VOLV B)
Volvo : Truckmaker Volvo to take $778 million emissions hit

01/03/2019 | 06:42pm CET
FILE PHOTO: IAA truck show in Hanover

(Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo is setting aside 7 billion Swedish crowns (616 million pounds) to cover costs related to its admission in October that its truck and bus engines could be exceeding limits for nitrogen oxide emissions.

The company, which makes trucks, construction equipment and buses, said on Thursday the estimated costs were based on factors including vehicle testing and statistical analysis, and were made in dialogue with relevant authorities.

Volvo said in October its truck and bus engines might be exceeding limits for toxic nitrogen oxides because an emissions control component it uses was degrading.

"The Volvo Group will continuously assess the size of the provision as the matter develops," it said in a statement.

Volvo said the provision would impact operating income in the fourth quarter of 2018, while the negative cash flow effect would start in 2019 and gradually ramp up in the coming years. 

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 384 B
EBIT 2018 39 920 M
Net income 2018 29 501 M
Finance 2018 30 893 M
Yield 2018 4,51%
P/E ratio 2018 7,97
P/E ratio 2019 8,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 246 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 159  SEK
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Lars Stenqvist CTO & EVP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO-0.47%27 279
MAN SE0.06%15 086
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-3.79%3 933
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%3 668
JUNGHEINRICH AG-1.93%1 235
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 066
