Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Volvo    VOLV B   SE0000115446

VOLVO (VOLV B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Volvo : Trucks Hosts 2019-2020 America's Road Team Captains Ahead of Nationwide Outreach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 12:18am EST

'It is an honor to collaborate with the ATA and help spread the trucking industry's key messages of safety, professionalism, and the necessity of trucking to lawmakers and society as a whole,' said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

'We congratulate the new America's Road Team Captains on their selection to the industry's premier safety outreach program and look forward to working together to continually enhance the public's perception of the trucking industry.'

While at Volvo's interactive Customer Experience Center, the America's Road Team Captains received hands-on training with the VNL760 model that will haul ATA's Image Trailer, featuring exhibits and displays used during presentations. Volvo's latest active safety technologies including Volvo Active Driver Assist, Volvo Enhanced Stability Technology and Lane Departure Warning system are included on the new VNL 760 tractor.

Powered by a Volvo D13 engine, the truck is equipped with Volvo's automated manual transmission, Volvo I-Shift. Several Volvo connectivity services that improve overall uptime such as Remote Diagnostics and Remote Programming are also integrated in the tractor.

Captains also learned how to set-up and operate the Interstate One mobile classroom. While meeting with a variety of stakeholders including students, lawmakers, community groups and government officials across the country, the trucking ambassadors will utilize the specially equipped 53-foot trailer to showcase presentations, exhibitions and displays demonstrating the importance of safety and influential impact of the trucking industry on the American economy.

The unique show trailer features a truck driving simulator, seven presentation screens, educational displays and a conference room.

'Volvo Trucks has been proud to serve as the exclusive sponsor for America's Road Team since 2002, and have long championed their critical role in the delivery of goods and services,' said Voorhoeve.

'With e-commerce flourishing and an increase in shipping demands, the importance of driver safety, comfort and retention are at an all-time high in the industry. America's Road Team Captains are shining examples of the profession with exceptional safety records and we are pleased to equip them with the tools to complete a safe and comfortable journey.'

The America's Road Team program is a national public outreach effort led by expert professional truck drivers who have logged millions of accident-free miles. The 2019-2020 Captains include 18 professional drivers from a wide array of companies, with anywhere from six years to more than four decades of professional driving experience.

Volvo Trucks' New River Valley Assembly Plant is the largest Volvo truck manufacturing facility in the world and produces all Volvo trucks sold in North America. The Customer Center, located next to the plant, includes a product showroom, two exhibit rooms, two pilot review rooms and a theater-in the-round at the center of the building.

Additionally, it hosts a 1.1 mile Customer Experience Track enabling drivers to experience challenging road conditions in an off-highway area with banked corners facilitating highway speeds and various surfaces and grades.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 05:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLVO
12:18aVOLVO : Trucks Hosts 2019-2020 America's Road Team Captains Ahead of Nationwide ..
PU
02/05VOLVO : A passion for protecting the environment
PU
02/05VOLVO : to Open Second DEX Heavy Duty Parts Site in Oklahoma City
PU
02/01VOLVO : ElectriCity takes to the water with Volvo Penta
AQ
01/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alibaba, LVMH, Apple, Societe Generale
01/30Koenigsegg super cars team up with Saab successor to go electric
RE
01/30Volvo's truck order intake slips, taking shine off bonus payout
RE
01/30VOLVO : fourth quarter and full year 2018
AQ
01/29VOLVO : joins hands with WEF Road Safety Partnership in India
PU
01/29VOLVO : UD Trucks reports 9pc increase in sales in Meena region
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 390 B
EBIT 2019 38 940 M
Net income 2019 28 813 M
Finance 2019 44 048 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 9,31
P/E ratio 2020 9,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 279 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 151  SEK
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Lars Stenqvist CTO & EVP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO13.11%30 622
MAN SE0.22%15 125
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED42.59%5 820
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%3 857
JUNGHEINRICH AG20.75%1 496
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 229
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.