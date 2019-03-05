Log in
Volvo : World's first full size autonomous electric bus

03/05/2019

Cleaner Safer Smarter
Håkan Agnevall, President Volvo Buses, said, 'Our electric bus featuring autonomous technology represents an important step towards our vision for a cleaner, safer and smarter city. The journey towards full autonomy is undoubtedly complex, and our partnership with the NTU and LTA is critical in realizing this vision, as is our commitment to applying a safety first approach.'

The bus comes with a Volvo autonomous research software that is connected to key controls and multiple sensors. NTU researchers have enhanced it with an AI system that communicates with sensors, enabling the bus to operate autonomously.

This includes light detection and ranging sensors (LIDARS), 360-degree cameras and an advanced global navigation satellite system that uses real-time kinematics. This is like any global positioning system (GPS), but uses multiple data sources to give pin-point location accuracy up to one centimetre.

The system is hooked-up to an 'inertial management unit', measuring the bus's lateral and angular rate. This will improve the bus's navigation when going over uneven terrain, ensuring a smooth ride.

Interview with Manish Sahi, Head of Volvo Buses Singapore and the project leader Joakim Jonson



AB Volvo published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 09:39:04 UTC
