Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Volvo    VOLV B   SE0000115446

VOLVO (VOLV B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/04 05:29:47 pm
158 SEK   -1.77%
07:13aVOLVO : an obvious choice for Maggie
PU
10/03North American orders for semi-trucks surge in September
RE
09/28VOLVO : Next step in the development of natural gas engines
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volvo : an obvious choice for Maggie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 07:13am CEST

'It really shows that Volvo is at the cutting edge of innovation and technology,' she says. 'For me, it was a no-brainer to apply for the job.'

Maggie Tsang holds a Master of Science in Engineering degree in the field of technical design from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden.

She has worked for the Group for around four years. She started out in technology development and has recently moved on to Connected Solutions.

When she first applied for a job, she had no previous links to the Volvo Group, either during her studies or through having participated in any of the Group's graduate programmes.

'No, it was a real gift from above when I got the chance to join the Group,' she reveals.

Tsang explains how pleased and somewhat surprised she was when she discovered that the Group was looking for a service designer.

'Four years ago, services of this kind could often be found in new, smaller businesses. But to discover that such a big, established group as Volvo was so far down the road on this was something I found very interesting,' she says.

So, what does a service designer do?

According to Tsang, the role involves developing services by understanding and meeting users' needs.

'We work closely either directly with our customers or with our truck and bus companies within the Group. It may be bus owners who need an easy-to-use app to get a good overview of their bus fleet, or new services that help hauliers to reduce fuel consumption more effectively. We take a holistic approach and support the customer throughout the process, from the idea, through design and development, right up to the finished service,' she explains.

Good insight into the business

For Tsang, the advantage of the job is that very contact with the different companies within the Group, customers and end-users. She believes she is getting a good insight into both the Group's and the customers' businesses.

'It's a lot of fun and it's instructive,' she says. 'I feel like I'm making a difference. Our role is to deliver value for our customers and understand what they really need when sometimes they don't have express wishes.'

Tsang is part of a team working within the Innovation Lab at Volvo Group Connected Solutions. It's a new division that was created precisely to develop work on new services and innovations in digitisation and partnership.

'We are a little over 25 people with different roles, such as software developers, data analysts, innovation managers and service designers like me. We learn from one another and support each other,' she states.

One of the challenges of the job is time, Tsang believes.

'Development moves quickly and we have to keep up,' she explains. 'We have to learn to work differently and more quickly, which is where the Innovation Lab comes in, as it gives us the opportunity to do so. It suits me well.'

Many opportunities

Looking ahead, Tsang sees a great many opportunities when it comes to personal development and her career. The need for services within the transport sector is growing, she feels.

'From having been quite an unresearched area, for a few years now it's been an automatic requirement from the markets,' she says. 'That's why it's so great the Volvo Group is at the very forefront in this and that the Group's management emphasises the importance of us continuing to develop our services,' she concludes.

'It's a lot of fun and it's instructive. I feel like I'm making a difference.'

This is how we work with innovation

Also meet Emelie Ågren; Industrial engineer working with connected vehicles and advance technology.

Are you interested to join our teams? Read more on our Career page.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 05:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLVO
07:13aVOLVO : an obvious choice for Maggie
PU
10/03North American orders for semi-trucks surge in September
RE
09/28VOLVO : Next step in the development of natural gas engines
PU
09/27VOLVO : Correction to Volvo Article at 1712 GMT
DJ
09/27Volvo aims to sell electric trucks in North America by 2020
RE
09/27VOLVO : to Commercialize Electric Trucks in North America in 2020
DJ
09/27VOLVO : Trucks to introduce all-electric trucks in North America
AQ
09/26VOLVO : Putting safety first
PU
09/25VOLVO : plans to build electric roads in western Sweden
PU
09/24Volvo halts Iran truck assembly due to U.S. sanctions
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01EV Company News For The Month Of September 2018 
09/30Improving End-Markets And Market Share Not Enough For Cummins 
09/18Tesla - Model 3 Demand At Current Prices May Be Causing Inventory Problems 
09/14YRC WORLDWIDE : Shares Down After Deutsche Bank Upgrade 
09/04Geely Is Poster Child For Buy When There Is Blood On The Streets 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 381 B
EBIT 2018 37 712 M
Net income 2018 28 202 M
Finance 2018 30 639 M
Yield 2018 3,24%
P/E ratio 2018 11,43
P/E ratio 2019 11,47
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 336 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 175  SEK
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Lars Stenqvist CTO & EVP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO3.47%37 759
MAN-1.99%15 776
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED62.73%5 745
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 505
JUNGHEINRICH AG-18.92%1 772
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 213
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.