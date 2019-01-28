Log in
Volvo : partners with Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) to explore Blockchain Technology

01/28/2019 | 12:19pm EST

'We are looking to explore and utilize a new technology to optimize the sustainability agenda in our supply chain. As Volvo Group does not buy cobalt directly, the blockchain data could provide us a good map of the entire supply chain all the way to the cobalt mines.

Through this we hope to achieve an even better risk identification overview, which is of great importance in the Volvo Group electromobility journey. Blockchain technology has great untapped potential for the future, but there is as well hype in the industry to consider.

For us to partner up with a neutral party like RISE during early technology phases will be very beneficial in this journey,' says Erik Ifwarsson, Director Business Intelligence & Greenhouse, Innovative Purchasing, Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 17:18:09 UTC
