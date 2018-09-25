Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Volvo    VOLV B   SE0000115446

VOLVO (VOLV B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Volvo : plans to build electric roads in western Sweden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 09:09am CEST

The Swedish Transport Administration has been given an assignment by the government to broaden the knowledge base for electric roads. They have asked for tenders from stakeholders who are willing to build a demonstration facility on a public road in Sweden. VästSvenska Elvägar is one of the stakeholders who are now chosen to submit a more detailed proposal going forward.

In the consortium, the Volvo Group contributes with technology and competence in the field of electric vehicles and Alstom with electric road technology based on proven technology used for the propulsion of trams. Both companies have previously developed a test environment for electric roads to evaluate the transfer of energy between road and vehicle.

Through its involvement in eRoadArlanda, NCC has developed construction methods for electric roads.

The new consortium also includes close to 20 private and public companies, municipalities and academic institutions as partners or as participants in a reference group with an interest in the technology.

The demonstration facility will be integrated in a public road with the purpose of developing, testing, verifying and displaying new solutions for electrical engineering.

'The Volvo Group currently offers full-electric buses and trucks for city traffic. Electric roads can be one way to cope with emissions-free transport on longer distances. But if we are to succeed, we need a broad collaboration between different actors in society and therefore an initiative such as this one is important, 'says Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer, Volvo Group.

This is how Volvo Group works with electromobility.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 07:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLVO
09:09aVOLVO : plans to build electric roads in western Sweden
PU
09/24Volvo halts Iran truck assembly due to U.S. sanctions
RE
09/21STANDARD CHARTERED : Oakland Based Non-Profit Earns Prestigious Young Women Tran..
AQ
09/20VOLVO : Buses’ new coach wins Sustainable Bus Award at IAA
PU
09/18Volkswagen's truck unit says no final decision taken on IPO
RE
09/17Volkswagen truck unit to be ready for IPO by year-end
RE
09/17VOLVO : VFS Brazil is a great place to work
PU
09/14VOLVO : Rep. Beyer Issues Statement at Hearing on Glider Truck Regulations
AQ
09/13Volvo shows off self-driving, electric truck with no cab
RE
09/12VOLVO : Ground-breaking innovations for future autonomous and electric transport..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Tesla - Model 3 Demand At Current Prices May Be Causing Inventory Problems 
09/14YRC WORLDWIDE : Shares Down After Deutsche Bank Upgrade 
09/04Geely Is Poster Child For Buy When There Is Blood On The Streets 
09/02EV Company News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/10U.S. automakers left behind as China?s tariff actions boost Europe, Japan 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 380 B
EBIT 2018 37 650 M
Net income 2018 28 187 M
Finance 2018 29 777 M
Yield 2018 3,29%
P/E ratio 2018 11,51
P/E ratio 2019 11,55
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 339 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 175  SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Lars Stenqvist CTO & EVP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO4.94%38 481
MAN-2.04%16 160
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED109.55%6 100
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 456
JUNGHEINRICH AG-15.11%1 888
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 192
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.