VOLVO

VOLVO

(VOLV B)
Volvo : reduces transports using a digitalized system

11/08/2019 | 03:20am EST

11/08/2019 | 03:20am EST

A system-of-systems

A system-of-systems for urban transports is a complex issue and it involves many players and many different systems not designed to interact with one another.

'What is unique with this service is that we will create a system with a dynamic decision-making algoritm for consolidation and re-loading in hubs based on a complex amount of data,' explains Cecilia Haraldsson. 'This is a whole new way of thinking and working in this industry, and it will not happen by itself.'

The project partners want to improve the city's accessibility. More efficient transports bring lower environmental impact and fewer traffic jams. In addition, logistics costs will be reduced and deliveries to city centres will be more secure.

'This approach will meet the challenges we see in Gothenburg, and in cities in general', says Magnus Jäderberg from the Gothenburg Urban Transport Administration. 'The project is important to ensure a functioning and vibrant inner city, especially in light of the extensive construction work that is going on in the city of Gothenburg.'

Higher efficiency, lower environmental impact, increased traffic safety

Through coordination the trucks will be more fully loaded. A preliminary study indicates that the number of transports to the city centre could be cut by at least 40 per cent, accompanied by a 75 per cent reduction in fossil fuel vehicles for goods delivery in the inner city.

In order to test and demonstrate solutions, the project will establish a living lab where solutions will be gradually implemented, and create an open platform for more innovation and start-ups. 'I hope that this project will inspire even more innovation and that the solutions we develop for downtown Gothenburg will be spread to other cities where connected technology can contribute to higher efficiency, lower environmental impact and increased traffic safety,' says Cecilia Haraldsson.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 08:19:06 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 426 B
EBIT 2019 46 995 M
Net income 2019 35 096 M
Finance 2019 26 739 M
Yield 2019 5,41%
P/E ratio 2019 8,77x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 308 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 158,95  SEK
Last Close Price 151,35  SEK
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Ohlsson Executive Vice President-Group Trucks Operations
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO31.74%31 999
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%5 104
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED20.34%4 806
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT4.82%2 704
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.6.86%988
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION15.14%815
