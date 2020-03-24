Volvo : takes measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The measures is taken to help the company to prepare for a period of temporarily lower demand and to protect its employees, customers, the company and society as a whole.
As transportation is vital for functioning societies; food, medicine, parts and goods needs to reach their destinations and we are determined to serve our customers going forward so that they can keep serve society.
The Volvo Group's management is monitoring the situation closely and will take further measures as required.
