VOLVO

VOLVO

(VOLV B)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Volvo : takes measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

03/24/2020 | 08:28am EDT

The measures is taken to help the company to prepare for a period of temporarily lower demand and to protect its employees, customers, the company and society as a whole.

As transportation is vital for functioning societies; food, medicine, parts and goods needs to reach their destinations and we are determined to serve our customers going forward so that they can keep serve society.

The Volvo Group's management is monitoring the situation closely and will take further measures as required.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 12:27:02 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 375 B
EBIT 2020 32 311 M
Net income 2020 23 184 M
Finance 2020 52 208 M
Yield 2020 5,98%
P/E ratio 2020 9,11x
P/E ratio 2021 8,10x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 203 B
Chart VOLVO
Duration : Period :
Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 162,76  SEK
Last Close Price 99,74  SEK
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Ohlsson Executive Vice President-Group Trucks Operations
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLVO-36.43%19 715
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.1.77%5 546
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-5.51%4 144
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-47.67%1 232
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-7.40%941
MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD.-8.15%722
