VOLVO

(VOLV B)
Volvo : the second quarter 2019

07/18/2019 | 01:25am EDT
  • In Q2 2019, net sales increased by 16% to SEK 120.7 billion (103.6). Adjusted for currency movements, net sales increased by 11%.
  • The adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 15,105 M (11,519), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 12.5% (11.1).
  • The reported operating income amounted to SEK 15,105 M (12,337).
  • Currency movements had a positive impact on operating income of SEK 1,004 M.
  • Diluted earnings per share rose to SEK 5.47 (4.53).
  • Operating cash flow in the Industrial Operations amounted to SEK 13,867 M (8,322).

July 18, 2019

Press and Analyst Conference. An on-line presentation of the report, followed by a question-and-answer session will be webcast starting at 09.00 CET. More information under Investors on www.volvogroup.com

Aktiebolaget Volvo (publ) 556012-5790
Investor Relations
SE-405 08 Göteborg, Sweden
Tel +46 31 66 00 00 www.volvogroup.com

Contact Media Relations:
Claes Eliasson +46 765 53 72 29

Contacts Investor Relations:
Christer Johansson +46 31 66 13 34
Anders Christensson +46 31 66 11 91
Johan Bartler +46 739 02 21 93

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.20 CEST on
July 18, 2019

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs 105,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2018 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 391 billion (EUR 38.1 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 05:24:00 UTC
