Volvo : the third quarter 2018

In Q3 2018 net sales increased by 21% to SEK 92.3 billion (76.4). Adjusted for currency movements and acquired and divested units sales increased by 13%.

The adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 10,247 M (6,937), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 11.1% (9.1).

Reported operating income amounted to SEK 10,247 M (7,337).

Currency movements had a positive impact on operating income of SEK 423 M.

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.67 (2.66).

Operating cash flow in the Industrial Operations amounted to SEK 1.3 billion (0.6).

October 19, 2018

Press and Analyst Conference. An on-line presentation of the report, followed by a question-and-answer session will be webcast starting at 09.00 CET. More information under Investors on www.volvogroup.com

Aktiebolaget Volvo (publ) 556012-5790 Contact Media Relations: Investor Relations, VHQ Claes Eliasson +46 765 53 72 29 SE-405 08 Göteborg, Sweden Tel +46 31 66 00 00 Contacts Investor Relations: www.volvogroup.com Christer Johansson +46 31 66 13 34 Johan Bartler +46 739 02 21 93 Anders Christensson +46 31 66 11 91

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7.20 CEST on October 19, 2018.

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.