VOLVO (VOLV B)
10/18 05:29:58 pm
136.85 SEK   +0.55%
Volvo : the third quarter 2018

10/19/2018 | 07:28am CEST
  • In Q3 2018 net sales increased by 21% to SEK 92.3 billion (76.4). Adjusted for currency movements and acquired and divested units sales increased by 13%.
  • The adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 10,247 M (6,937), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 11.1% (9.1).
  • Reported operating income amounted to SEK 10,247 M (7,337).
  • Currency movements had a positive impact on operating income of SEK 423 M.
  • Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.67 (2.66).
  • Operating cash flow in the Industrial Operations amounted to SEK 1.3 billion (0.6).

October 19, 2018

Press and Analyst Conference. An on-line presentation of the report, followed by a question-and-answer session will be webcast starting at 09.00 CET. More information under Investors on www.volvogroup.com

Aktiebolaget Volvo (publ) 556012-5790 Contact Media Relations:
Investor Relations, VHQ Claes Eliasson +46 765 53 72 29
SE-405 08 Göteborg, Sweden
Tel +46 31 66 00 00 Contacts Investor Relations:
www.volvogroup.com Christer Johansson +46 31 66 13 34
Johan Bartler +46 739 02 21 93
Anders Christensson +46 31 66 11 91

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7.20 CEST on October 19, 2018.

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 05:27:04 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 383 B
EBIT 2018 38 459 M
Net income 2018 28 928 M
Finance 2018 30 011 M
Yield 2018 3,81%
P/E ratio 2018 9,80
P/E ratio 2019 9,63
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 291 B
