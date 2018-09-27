Volvo : to Commercialize Electric Trucks in North America in 2020

By Dimitrios Kontos

Volvo AB (VOLV-B.SK) said Thursday that its Volvo Trucks subsidiary will introduce all-electric truck demonstrators in California next year and commercialize them in North America in 2020.

The Sweden-headquartered car manufacturer said the California Air Resources Board has preliminarily awarded $44.8 million to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which is one of its partners in the project.

The demonstration units will be based on the technology currently being used in the Volvo FE Electric model, which Volvo Trucks will begin selling in Europe in 2019, the company said.

