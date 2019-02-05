Log in
VOLVO
Volvo : to Open Second DEX Heavy Duty Parts Site in Oklahoma City

02/05/2019

'We're pleased to open a second DEX Heavy Duty Parts facility in Oklahoma City, enabling us to reach even more distributors,' said Darin Redmon, director of operations for DEX Heavy Duty Parts. 'Extending the life of used parts through recycling and refurbishing is good for the environment and beneficial to our customers.'

The Volvo Group invested $5 million in the renovation and up-fitting of the 153,000 square-foot DEX building. The building is located on 25 acres near major highways, enabling easy transportation of materials.

Thirty employees will work at the new facility, 25 of which will be industrial workers. DEX is conducting a job fair to fill openings Feb. 4-5 at the new facility located at 4200 SE 59th St., Oklahoma City.

'We are the only OEM that continues to offer a complete lifecycle channel for its products, and it's clear from customer response that there is growing market demand for these parts because of the product offering and environmental impacts,' Redmon said. 'We look forward to operating an additional site to help us continue to offer recycled parts to North America.'

Those interested in attending the job fair should visit the DEX website at www.dexheavydutyparts.com under the careers tab for more information.

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service.

The Volvo Group, which employs nearly 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017, the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about $39 billion.

The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

For further information, please contact
 John Mies,
Volvo Group North America,
phone 336-543-9094,
email john [dot] mies [at] volvo [dot] com

AB Volvo published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
