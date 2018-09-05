Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volvo : Smart Societies in Focus at the Next Volvo Group Innovation Summit

09/05/2018 | 09:31am CEST

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundbreaking innovations will be presented at the Volvo Group´s next Innovation Summit in Berlin on September 12. The summit will have smart societies in focus with experts predicting the infrastructure and transport scenarios of the future.

Speakers at the event include Andreas Scheuer, the German Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure.

The Innovation Summit is designed to further the debate and discuss new concepts of mobility and the impact they have on society and environment. The event in Berlin in September is the fourth in a series of similar summits being held starting last year in London, Brussels and Beijing, all hosted by the Volvo Group.

"By bringing a diverse group of regional stakeholders together, for the Innovation Summit, we want to spark a dialogue on how to overcome transport challenges and ensure that society can reap benefits from innovations. By focusing on what we see as three key technology areas - automation, electromobility and connectivity we aim to contribute to improved traffic safety and transport efficiency as well as environmental sustainability, which will have greatly positive impacts for societies", says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO at Volvo Group.

The summit will also include exciting full scale live demonstrations of brand new innovative transport solutions from Volvo Group in the fields of autonomous driving and elec­tric mobility.

Speakers at the event include politicians, officials and experts from the government, academia and associations.

The Volvo Group Innovation Summit will be held on September 12, 2018, at the Tempodrom, Moeckernstraße 10, 10963, Berlin and runs from 1 pm to 6 pm.

Read more at our website and watch the video, https://youtu.be/O72MMclaTvc 

For further information, please contact Anna Arbius at +46 (0)31-322-2993

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press 

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/smart-societies-in-focus-at-the-next-volvo-group-innovation-summit,c2608081

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-societies-in-focus-at-the-next-volvo-group-innovation-summit-300706909.html

SOURCE AB Volvo


© PRNewswire 2018
